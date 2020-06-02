Teen expected in court after a child was sexually assaulted in Quispamsis

A teenager has been arrested after a six-year-old girl was sexually assaulted while playing in her driveway in Quispamsis on Monday afternoon, police say.

The mother of the girl called police to a residence in the Vincent Road area, where the girl was assaulted "by a male stranger," said Insp. Anika Becker with the Kennebecasis Regional Police Force.

The assailant fled on his bicycle, she said. Later that evening the police located and arrested a 15-year-old male.

The teen was released on "strict conditions," and is expected to appear in Saint John court on July 15.

Becker said one of the conditions is that he can't leave his home without a parent.

"Privacy is a big concern. So I can't go into a lot of detail about that," she said.

Decker said police are expecting to lay one sexual assault charge against the teen in the next few days.