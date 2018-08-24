Kennebecasis Valley constable named officer of the year by global group

Const. Kelley McIntyre was one of the first police officers on the scene after Tanya Shand was stabbed to death at her Rothesay home in 2013.

"It's not the type of call that you can forget," said McIntyre, a member of the Kennebecasis Valley Regional Police.

"I needed to really spin that into something positive."

McIntyre worked with the Shand family to create the Tanya Shand Memorial Milk and Cookie Run, which has raised more than $26,000 for education and helping victims of violence.

You did want to change the world, you did want to help people. - Kelley McIntyre, Kennebecasis Valley police constable

Now her work in policing has brought McIntyre international recognition.

On Friday, she was named officer of the year by the International Association of Women Police, a U.S.-based group with members around the world.

McIntyre said she feels humbled.

"Everyone in my life owns a piece of this award," she said. "For me it's happened because of a lot of great people behind me."

The association was established by Alice Stebbins Wells, an early 20th century police officer who wanted a greater presence for women in policing.

McIntyre, a 16-year veteran of the KV force, believes women bring an important perspective to the job, especially when it comes to sexual assault and domestic violence.

"I think we just provide an entirely different approach and outlook," she said. "I really felt that women needed an advocate. And children."

McIntyre, who is the domestic violence prevention co-ordinator, said police officers need to be those advocates.

Joined to help people

She said she prepared a speech about her award that she hopes will remind officers what they need to focus on every day.

"My job is that I work for the people out there, and I want officers to remember why we started this," she said.

"You did want to change the world, you did want to help people."

The fourth annual Tanya Shand Memorial Milk and Cookie Run is Sept. 15.