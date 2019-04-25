Fredericton police seek help in finding missing man

Fredericton police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 60-year-old man.

Ken Taylor was last seen April 18 at the Fort Nashwaak Motel on the city's north side, according to the Fredericton Police Force.

He is described as five feet eight inches tall and 125 pounds with short grey hair or a shaved head. He has blue eyes and wears glasses.

Police say he was last seen wearing a burgundy coat with fur trim and black ski pants.

Taylor has ties to Saskatchewan, the force said in a tweet.

Anyone with information about Taylor's whereabouts is asked to call the police at 506-460-2300.