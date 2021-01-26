Case against woman charged with manslaughter may be resolved, lawyer says

The lawyer for a woman facing a manslaughter charge in connection with the death of Erika Ann Vautour says he expects the case to be resolved in the coming weeks.

Kelsey Marie Dawn Clair of Elsipogtog was charged in December with manslaughter using a handgun, discharging a firearm in a reckless manner, using a prohibited handgun while attempting to rob Vautour of drugs, and wearing a face mask with intent to commit an indictable offence.

Vautour, 39, was found unresponsive inside a home on Saint-Ignace Road on March 8, 2020, shortly after 6:30 a.m. She was transported to hospital, where she later died.

Clair was scheduled to appear in Moncton provincial court on Wednesday.

There's "probably some changes coming on the horizon," defence lawyer Gilles Lemieux told Judge Brigette Volpé.

Erika Ann Vautour, 39, of Saint-Ignace, was found unresponsive in March last year and later died in hospital. (Frenette Funeral Home)

Lemieux said he had a conversation with the Crown prosecutor on Tuesday and they had come to the conclusion it would not be in the court's best interest to continue the case.

Lemieux requested and was granted a three-week adjournment to resolve the case.

Clair was released from custody earlier this year. The case returns to court May 12.

Clair was one of two people charged in connection with Vautour's death.

Noel Sock faces charges of manslaughter while using a firearm, reckless discharging of a prohibited firearm, robbery with a prohibited firearm and wearing a disguise with intent to commit an offence.