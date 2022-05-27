Who will sell Kelly's bakery's sticky buns?

If there's one thing the village of Alma is known for besides Fundy National Park and lobster, it's Kelly's sticky buns.

The cinnamon treat has been a staple of the coastal community for decades.

But after 27 years, the owners of Kelly's Bake Shop, who make the delectable dessert, have decided to move on.

"My husband in the summertime has worked seven days a week for 27 years," said Angela Elliot, who co-owns the bakery.

"It's been a long time for us not having a weekend off in the summer."

Family ties

The bakery has been in the family for two generations.

Elliot's in-laws bought the bakery when her partner was six-years old.

They ran it for 17 years until Elliot and her partner bought it.

"We actually weren't even married when we bought it," said Elliot.

"We were 22 years old. We were just babies, really."

But things have changed for the family.

Their 20-year-old son has decided to pursue avenues away from baking, so Elliot said it made sense to let another baker take over the popular shop.

And Elliot feels there's plenty of opportunity for growth.

"Whoever takes it on will have so many options at their disposal with the Fundy Trail opening," said Elliot.

"We haven't even touched the surface on catering, on distribution, on manufacturing. There's tons of opportunity here and we just feel that now's the time."

Famous recipes included

While the actual bakery is included in the asking price, the true value may just be Mrs. Kelly's recipes.

This would, of course, include the recipe for the famous sticky buns.

The recipe has been around since the bakery first opened in the 60s.

"She made just two or three dozen a day, and when they were gone, that was it," said Elliot.

"It never really became a famous item … until after my husband's parents had taken it on … it just seemed to stick."