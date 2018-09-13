'Somebody get my cowboy hat': Keith Urban fans wowed by concert, new Avenir Centre

Moncton's brand new Avenir Centre was put to the test Wednesday night, with a sold-out performance by country music star, Keith Urban.

The doors opened shortly after 6 p.m., with a long line stretching along Main Street, circling the centre and extending almost 300 metres to the Moncton station.

Cindy Brown came from Salisbury, about 25 kilometres southwest of Moncton, to see the show.

"I love Keith Urban oh my goodness, I was wanting to call in sick today. I was so anxious all day just to come see Keith Urban," the country music fan said.

"I admire him. He's such a kind individual, lovely family, just an awesome guy."

Parallel line

Brown was dropped off at the concert, but found the long line a bit confusing.

"We don't know which way to go, we went all the way down this street, back around to come back in here," she said.

"The next thing you know everybody is walking in front of us … it's not organized."

Cindy Brown came from Salisbury to see the show. She found the lineup rather confusing but was thrilled nonetheless to see the country music star. (Kate Letterick/CBC News )

Brown hopes the centre will be more organized as time goes on.

"Tonight is a nice night which is fine … I don't mind waiting, I do mind a little," she said while standing in line. "But what are the elderly going to do in the winter time? I'm really concerned with that."

Little bit of everything

Keith Urban fan, Janelle Cormier, clutched onto a handmade sign heading into the concert. Cormier has already seen Urban perform in Bangor, Maine. (Kate Letterick/CBC News )

There were free and paid parking spots available in the downtown area. And Codiac Transpo put extra buses on the road to accommodate the volume of people attending the Wednesday night concert.

Meanwhile, Janelle Cormier clutched a sign, ready to see her idol for the second time.

"Actually I met Keith Urban and I was on stage with him in Bangor, Maine so it says, do you remember me?" Cormier said.

Cormier, like many other dedicated fans, took the line in stride.

Wasted time

Although she applauded downtown parking, Maria Richard wasn't as forgiving toward the long chain of people. She said the opening of the centre should've kicked off with a Wildcats exhibition game instead of a major concert.

"I think it's absolutely ridiculous that there's six exits and they're only getting people coming in from one exit, this does not make sense," Richard said.

Maria Richard was not happy with the concert's long line of people and said the centre needs to work out a few kinks to get things running smoothly. (Kate Letterick/CBC News )

"This is a gorgeous building I want it to work but they're going to need to work the bugs out."

The show was scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. with Lindsay Ell, a Canadian country music singer and songwriter, as the opening act.

There was still a line of people outside the Avenir Centre shortly before the show was scheduled to start. (Kate Letterick/CBC News )

When her performance started, a long line of people were still waiting to get in. The line eventually cleared a few songs in.

Keith Urban took the stage at about 8:50 p.m. and the crowd went wild.

Keith Urban took note of being the first performer at the new Avenir Centre. "Happy to be here!" he said during the show. (Kate Letterick/CBC News )

Urban took note of being the first performer to take the stage at the Avenir Centre.

"Brand new arena! Happy to be here!" Urban said to the thousands of people in attendance.

Making memories of us

Kathleen Leger and her boyfriend Kevin Daigle are both in wheelchairs. Leger said the accessibility was wonderful, from an Ability Transit bus, to the venue.

"We proceeded to our seats, which are a great design as well as an amazing view of the stage with no restrictions," she said.

Kevin Daigle and Kathleen Leger are both in wheelchairs. Leger said the accessibility "was amazing on all levels" at the centre. (Kathleen Leger)

Outside the building, Krista Cormier was thrilled with the whole experience.

"It's my birthday present from my partner in crime, my boyfriend," the Keith Urban fan said.

Cormier found out that she would be attending the concert at 6:30 that night.

Krista Cormier (left) attended the concert with her niece, Sarah Armstrong (right). She said the line was long, but moved fast. Cormier was excited about the performance and the new facility. (Kate Letterick/CBC News)

"My niece showed up two minutes later to pick me up and when she got to my house I was still in my pyjamas … I'm like, "somebody get my cowboy hat."

Cormier didn't mind the line-up. It was worth it once Keith Urban shook her hand during the event.

"We were quite far, like in front of the VIA station [Moncton station], and it took about 10 minutes, and then we were inside the building," she said.

Coming home

By 11:30 p.m. most of the crowd had left the downtown area. Codiac RCMP officers were keeping an eye on traffic throughout the evening. (Kate Letterick/CBC News)

There was no charge for Codiac Transpo after the show, and extra buses were on hand to alleviate the crowd afterward.

Codiac RCMP and the Moncton Fire Department were also on scene making sure everything ran smoothly.

By 11:30 p.m., shortly after the concert was finished, the crowd was cleared from the Avenir Centre.

The next concert scheduled for the centre features the band Chicago on Saturday.