Mother faces criminal negligence charge in daughter's death following 2020 ATV crash

A mother charged with criminal negligence causing the death of her daughter following an all-terrain-vehicle crash last year in northeast New Brunswick made her first court appearance Monday.

The charge laid last month alleges Keisha Renee Herrell, 25, of Esgenoôpetitj First Nation was negligent while driving an ATV near Tabusintac on Nov. 30, 2020, causing the death of six-year-old Leighton "Jemma" Barnaby.

An obituary identifies Herrell as Barnaby's mother.

Herrell appeared briefly in Miramichi provincial court Monday afternoon. Herrell cried as the charge was read by Judge Cameron Gunn. Gunn adjourned the case for a month to give Herrell time to hire a lawyer.

In a news release issued last week about the charge, RCMP say the ATV, with three people riding on it, hit a tree and rolled over near a home on Grattan Road.

Herrell's daughter was taken to hospital and later airlifted to the IWK Health Centre in Halifax where she died of her injuries Dec. 2, 2020.

A 24-year-old woman and nine-year-old girl who were also on the ATV received what police described as minor injuries.

Two Crown prosecutors from Saint John are handling the case, though it wasn't clear why.

Herrell returns to court Jan. 10.