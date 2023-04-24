House arrest sought for mother whose driving caused 6-year-old daughter's death

A northeastern New Brunswick woman who admits her driving led to the death of her six-year-old daughter three years ago, will be sentenced in January.

Keisha Renee Herrell of Esgenoôpetitj First Nation pleaded guilty to a criminal negligence charge in September.

Herrell admitted her actions, while driving an all-terrain vehicle in Tabusintac on Nov. 30, 2020, caused the death of Jemma Leighton Barnaby.

Herrell was scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday afternoon in Miramichi court. She initially wasn't present but appeared in the building several minutes after the judge said he would issue a warrant.

However, the sentencing did not go ahead because Herrell had failed to take part in a pre-sentence report used by the sentencing judge.

'Tragic event'

Court of King's Bench Justice Fred Ferguson told Herrell that she needed to show up when required.

"We realize that this was a tragic event," Ferguson said to Herrell, "that your conduct fell below the bar for Canadian standards as a driver of an ATV, and that's why you were charged."

The judge said despite that, they needed the report to learn more about her background so that the case can be completed.

An agreed statement of facts presented to the judge when Herrell pleaded guilty lays out what led to Barnaby's death.

Leighton “Jemma” Barnaby, 6, died Dec. 2, 2020. (Bell’s Funeral Home)

It says that Herrell was on an all-terrain vehicle on Nov. 30, 2020, in Tabusintac, with Barnaby sitting in front of her and a nine-year-old child behind Herrell.

That older child, who cannot be named because of a publication ban, later told police that Herrell asked her daughter if she wanted to drive. Despite her daughter saying she didn't want to, Herrell made her drive anyway.

Herrell then gave one of the children a phone to record them driving. The nine-year-old told police that Herrell then took control of the ATV and went "insanely" fast. The statement says the ATV hit a tree or something else and tipped over.

Barnaby's head was under the ATV and she called out to the older child for help. She tried to lift the ATV, but couldn't and then ran for help.

The agreed facts say the video has the sound of Herrell waking up minutes after the crash and starting to scream.

Herrell's daughter was taken to hospital and later airlifted to the IWK Health Centre in Halifax where she died of her injuries Dec. 2, 2020.

The statement of facts says Barnaby was wearing a white helmet, but it appeared to be a bicycle helmet, and that the incident and aftermath were recorded on video.

The charge was laid almost a year after the incident.

Criminal negligence is a charge that involves a person doing something that shows wanton or reckless disregard for the lives and safety of other people. It carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.

House arrest, probation sought

Crown prosecutor Jeremy Erickson and Herrell's defence lawyer Alison Ménard are jointly recommending a sentence of two years of house arrest, followed by two years of probation.

In arguments filed ahead of sentencing, the lawyers say the recommended sentence is in line with other cases where there is moral culpability in the crime, like in Herrell's case.

"The driving and behaviour which led to the death of the child in this instance demonstrated a marked departure from the responsibilities of an adult toward the children who were, in essence, in her care on the four-wheeler at the time of the conduct which led to the accident, the injuries and the ultimate death of Ms. Herrell's own child," the document states.

"However, the conduct was not purposeful in nature."

Herrell is now scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 17.