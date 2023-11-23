Wolastoqey first, English second: Kehkimin launches new curriculum

This is part of a series called Ann's Eye, featuring the work of Ann Paul, a Wolastoqey content creator. You can see more Ann's Eye pieces by clicking here.

Ann Paul thinks in English first, but she hopes the same won't be true for her granddaughter.

When Kehkimin Wolastoqey language immersion school opened in Fredericton last year, the goal was to develop curriculum at multiple levels so students could progress in the language.

Now, three new books are doing just that. One new workbook and two storybooks are the latest learning tools for the kids at Kehkimin, located in Killarney Lodge, where Ann Paul's granddaughter goes to school everyday.

"Language is coming full circle," Ann said. "It's coming back."

She's been relearning the language herself, but when her granddaughter comes home from school and shares new words she learned that day, Ann said it awakens the language inside her.

"She's bringing out the words that have been sleeping inside of us."

The community held a book launch at Killarney Lodge to celebrate the curriculum release. Watch the video and scroll through the photos to see what Ann saw.

Three new books will help students at Kehkimin Wolastoqey language immersion school in Fredericton not only learn the language, but also bring it home to their families.

Ann Paul said her grandchildren love the new books, adding they're easy to understand and repetition of the Wolastoqey words helps the language stick. (Ann Paul/CBC)

Juno winner Jeremy Dutcher stopped by the book launch to do a reading of one of the books with Wolastoq Grand Council Chief Ron Tremblay. (Ann Paul/CBC)

Music group Sisters of the Drum performed at the book launch. Elder Maggie Paul also opened the event with a prayer. 'Celebration always, when we're together,' Ann Paul said. (Ann Paul/CBC)

People got to take a book home for their families. Ann Paul took some home for her grandkids. (Ann Paul/CBC)

The Level 1 textbooks are just the beginning — the school wants to develop curriculum at higher levels. (Ann Paul/CBC)

