Wolastoqey first, English second: Kehkimin launches new curriculum
Language is coming full circle for the Wolastoqey community
Ann Paul thinks in English first, but she hopes the same won't be true for her granddaughter.
When Kehkimin Wolastoqey language immersion school opened in Fredericton last year, the goal was to develop curriculum at multiple levels so students could progress in the language.
Now, three new books are doing just that. One new workbook and two storybooks are the latest learning tools for the kids at Kehkimin, located in Killarney Lodge, where Ann Paul's granddaughter goes to school everyday.
"Language is coming full circle," Ann said. "It's coming back."
She's been relearning the language herself, but when her granddaughter comes home from school and shares new words she learned that day, Ann said it awakens the language inside her.
"She's bringing out the words that have been sleeping inside of us."
The community held a book launch at Killarney Lodge to celebrate the curriculum release. Watch the video and scroll through the photos to see what Ann saw.
