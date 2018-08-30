Saint John neighbourhoods rally to support and reopen community centre

Residents in Saint John are rallying together to reopen the KBM Community Center after it closed last year because of financial problems.

"The community's on board because the community didn't know the KBM wasn't in good financial standings," said Amanda Andrews, the new president of the board.

"We were kind of in the dark about that."

Last fall, the people of Martinon, Belmont, Morna Heights and Ketepec learned the truth about their beloved centre, located on the outskirts of west Saint John.

It had lost its charitable status, its bank accounts were frozen and as the building was no longer a non-profit, the Canada Revenue Agency had applied a revocation tax.

That meant $167,000 would have been owed if the board had decided to sell.

"The KBM was in dire straits and was going to close its doors … there was no hope," said Carrie Beckett, the new vice-president of the board.

Carrie Beckett, the new vice-president of the board, and Amanda Andrews, the new president, say a $167,000 revocation tax imposed by the CRA is the least of their worries. (Joseph Tunney/CBC)

Likewise, the new board inherited a sizeable debt from unpaid bills when it was elected in May.

Treasurer Dale VanTassel said the debt exceeds $20,000 — with little understanding of how that happened.

"There was no record of what was coming in, and no record of what was going out," she said.

But after deciding to take on the burden of the closed building — which currently has plumbing issues after not being winterized properly — the new board members say they're not trying to point fingers.

Andrews, VanTassel and Beckett all believe looking forward is the best course of action for the newly reformed KBM Outing Association.

$167k tax not a concern

While locals were told about the $167,000 revocation tax and given the impression it was a near insurmountable task to pay, the new board members say it's the least of their worries.

VanTassel is currently working to regain the building's charitable status, after which the CRA will remove the tax.

Although it may take years to do that, they say it's not a situation where the CRA will be knocking on their doors, looking to collect.

"We just have to get that status back, which is just paperwork," Andrews said.

The real obstacle is the $20,000 and the water issues that prevent the full facility from being rented.

The three women say that as the community has gained a better understanding of the problems facing the building — often used for Girl Guide meetings, weddings and other gatherings — people have come together.

Locals help has 'been wonderful'

"It's been wonderful," Andrews said.

"People are rallying around," Beckett said.

Beckett said that a local plumber has come in to help on his own dime, and the Grand Bay-Westfield Home Hardware donated a water-pressure tank.

While some have helped hook up the emergency lights, others have given donations, she said.

Likewise, the board has been working with the local MLA to help apply for the Family and Youth Capital Assistance Program. The government program provides grants to projects that support youths but otherwise couldn't exist.

The Outing Association hosted a barbecue earlier this month and is planning another for Sept. 22.

While the women admit taking on the responsibility of resurrecting the building has been tough, they say it's worth saving, with VanTassel calling it their "legacy."

"With the flood that we had, the building could have been used as a safe haven for a lot of people who had to be trained, basically, into town," Andrews said. "We need this building for more reasons than one."

The association would like to see the building fully reopened by late December.