Katimavik members want Mi'kmaq flag to fly permanently at city hall

Katimavik members working in Moncton want to see the Mi'kmaq flag flying at city hall along with the other five flags already there.

A group of young people is in the city as part of the Katimavik program, which organizes projects across the country to develop links with Indigenous​ communities.

"For us, the project we wanted to do is ask the city to raise the flag permanently, the Mi'kmaq flag," said Aglaé Boucher-Telmosse, the project officer.

Flags representing Canada, New Brunswick, the United Kingdom, Acadia and Moncton are on display.

Members of Katimavik would like to see the the Mi'kmaq flag as part of the display of flags at Moncton's city hall. (Radio Canada)

After taking part in a blanket ceremony, Boucher-Telmosse said they were made aware that there are five flags flying permanently at city hall, but not the Mi'kmaq flag.

"And since we are on the peace and friendship treaty territory, then all the nations that are part of that treaty should be represented."

Boucher-Telmosse said they also noted there was not much happening to address truth and reconciliation.

"There's no friendship centre so there's no place for Indigenous people to gather and nothing we could that was happening around."

But Boucher-Telmosse said the first step is to have the flag flying. She believes it would be a good gesture toward reconciliation on the part of the city.

There are five flags permanently flying in front of Moncton's city hall. Katimavik wants to the have the Mi'kmaq flag become the sixth. (Radio Canada)

The youth have met with Mayor Dawn Arnold. They will present the idea to Moncton council on Monday night.

The group created a Facebook group and also created a petition that has been signed more than 100 times.