Man, 50, dies in car crash in Long Point, N.B.

A 50-year-old man is dead following a two-vehicle crash in southern New Brunswick Saturday night, police say.

RCMP were called to the scene of the crash on Route 850 in Long Point at about 8:20 p.m.

A man from Kars, N.B, who was a passenger in one of the vehicles, was pronounced dead at the scene, RCMP said.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist attended the scene. Hampton RCMP are investigating.