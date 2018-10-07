New
Man, 50, dies in car crash in Long Point, N.B.
A 50-year-old man is dead following a two-vehicle crash in southern New Brunswick Saturday night, police say.
Man was a passenger in one of the cars involved in crash
RCMP were called to the scene of the crash on Route 850 in Long Point at about 8:20 p.m.
A man from Kars, N.B, who was a passenger in one of the vehicles, was pronounced dead at the scene, RCMP said.
An RCMP collision reconstructionist attended the scene. Hampton RCMP are investigating.