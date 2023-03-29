Saint John man who killed toddler must serve 22 years before he can seek parole

WARNING: This story contains graphic content some readers may find disturbing.

Karrson Bennett has been sentenced to life in prison with no parole for 22 years for the second-degree murder of a two-year-old boy in 2021.

The 25-year-old Saint John man showed no emotion when Justice Kathryn Gregory sentenced him on Wednesday.

Bennett's mother, Holly, wiped away tears.

"Love you," Bennett called out to her as sheriff's officers led him away.

The boy's family and friends, meanwhile, remained stoic when the sentence was delivered. Both sides declined to comment following sentencing.

Bennett pleaded guilty in March on what was to have been the first day of a jury trial for second-degree murder.

In an agreed statement of facts, Bennett admitted he intentionally forced the ball into the boy's mouth, but he was adamant that he inadvertently pushed it into the boy's throat when he tried to get it out.

The Crown has been just as adamant that Bennett deliberately and intentionally forced the ball into the boy's throat.

Last month, Justice Kathryn Gregory sided with the Crown.

In her decision, Gregory said this happened after "a struggle or an angered interaction of some sort between Karrson Bennett and A.B.," which is how the court refers to the boy. His identity is protected by a publication ban.

The incident occurred on Sept. 18, 2021, when Bennett was babysitting the boy in his uptown Saint John apartment.

While second-degree murder comes with an automatic life sentence, judges have to decide how long an offender must serve before being eligible for parole. The minimum is 10 years, the maximum is 25 years.

During sentencing on Wednesday, Gregory noted that New Brunswick courts have shown "restraint" for setting parole eligibility above 20 years.

She said judges have reserved the upper limits for "the worst of offenders in the worst of circumstances."

Gregory said Bennett fits in that category.

Bennett admitted intentionally pushing a Ping-Pong ball into a two-year-old boy's mouth with the intent to kill. (Karrson Bennett/Facebook)

The Crown had asked for parole eligibility after 22 years, and defence lawyer David Lutz said his client agreed that it was an appropriate sentence.

While "at the highest end of a fit sentence," Gregory said it does represent "a fit sentence."

She seemed to address the boy's family when she said being eligible for parole doesn't mean he'll get it.

"Karrson Bennett will not ever have freedom again," Gregory said.

Even if he's granted parole at some point, she said Bennett will always be under the supervision of the Parole Board of Canada.

Lutz said Bennett has no intention of appealing. He said his client is remorseful, fully accepts the sentence, and looks forward to his rehabilitation.

"I think it's a safe place for society for 22 years, and it's a safe place for him for 22 years," Lutz said when asked about the length of the sentence.

10 witnesses over 4 days

Over four days during the sentencing hearing, 10 witnesses testified, including a pediatric ear, nose and throat expert.

Dr. Gerard Corsten, from the IWK children's hospital in Halifax, said it's "highly unlikely" a toddler could — or would — put a Ping-Pong ball in his own mouth or accidentally swallow one.

Paramedics eventually succeeded in removing the ball from the boy's throat and started manual CPR.

But he had already suffered brain damage. He was airlifted to the IWK in Halifax, where he died the next day.

Earlier incident an aggravating factor, judge says

Gregory said a previous incident involving another child was an aggravating factor in sentencing. While she didn't believe the boy's murder was planned, she said Bennett sought out the circumstances that allowed him to be alone with another child — all the while knowing his own propensity for violence toward children.

"He had prior experience with the unthinkable," the judge said.

She was referring to a 2018 incident where Bennett was charged with trying to kill a girl under the age of two. He eventually pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and was sentenced to three years in prison.

"I find he is a danger to children in his care," Gregory said

Bennett was still on probation for the earlier offence when he met the mother of the boy he eventually killed. Within six months of meeting her, Bennett offered to take the boy overnight to give the mom a break.

She said it was the first time the boy had been allowed to stay with Bennett alone overnight.