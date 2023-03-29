Saint John mother trusted toddler was safe with man who later killed him

WARNING: This story contains graphic content some readers may find disturbing.

The Saint John sentencing hearing for Karrson Bennett heard from the mother of the two-year-old boy he admitted to killing by putting a ping-pong ball in his mouth.

She cannot be identified because there is a publication ban protecting the identity of her son.

On Sept. 18, 2021, Saint John police, firefighters and paramedics responded to a 911 call about an unconscious child at a residence. The child was eventually airlifted to the children's hospital in Halifax but died the next day.

The boy's mother told the court on Thursday she had never let her son stay overnight alone with Bennett before that day, and had never seen anything that would cause her concern.

Bennett was very good with her children, the woman testified.

Parole eligibility the issue

Bennett, 24, was charged with second-degree murder in the boy's death.

On Monday, which was supposed to be the first day of his five–week jury trial, Bennett changed his plea to guilty, admitting he intentionally caused the boy's death.

On Wednesday, the Crown began a sentencing hearing.

While the charge of second-degree murder carries an automatic life sentence, the judge will have to determine the number of years Bennett must serve before parole eligibility — between the 10-year minimum and the 25-year maximum.

Crown focuses on force used

The Crown has been clear that it hopes to get a lengthier term before Bennett is eligible for parole.

Prosecutors have said they believe the amount of force necessary to put a plastic Ping-Pong-like ball into a two-year-old's throat should be an aggravating factor.

A five-day sentencing hearing for Bennett is underway in Saint John. Second-degree murder carries an automatic life sentence, but time served before becoming eligible for parole can range from 10 to 25 years. (Steve P. Mackin)

Defence lawyer David Lutz has already acknowledged to the court that his client will get more than the minimum parole eligibility.

Three police officers who responded to a 911 call the night of the incident, took turns with a variety of First Aid methods but were unable to dislodge the ball.

First responders couldn't see ball

In fact, they said, they couldn't even see or feel the ball in the boy's throat. They were only told that the boy had swallowed it.

An ambulance arrived on scene at 10:39 p.m. and paramedics made it to the boy by 10:40.

They were in a poorly lit hallway of the Saint John apartment, so the decision was made to transport the boy to the ambulance, which was equipped with sufficient lighting.

The paramedics used a laryngoscope to look into the throat, and a pair of long, thin forceps to pull out the ball.

Paramedic Jesse Murray said it wasn't easy getting the ball out of the throat and then it took some extra effort to get the ball past the boy's teeth.

Murray and his partner continued manual CPR, while a police officer drove the ambulance, until they arrived at the hospital and turned the boy's care over to hospital staff.