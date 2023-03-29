Karrson Bennett's accounts of boy's fatal swallowing of ball 'highly unlikely,' expert says

WARNING: This story contains graphic content some readers may find disturbing.

A pediatric ear, nose and throat expert testifying at the sentencing hearing of Karrson Bennett on Thursday said it's "highly unlikely" a toddler could — or would — put a Ping-Pong ball in his own mouth.

Nor does Dr. Gerard Corsten believe a toddler could accidentally inhale a ball or deliberately swallow it, as Bennett has previously described happening.

"To swallow, you have to close your mouth," Corsten, a pediatric otolaryngologist at the IWK children's hospital in Halifax, testified at the hearing in Saint John.

He said the ball was simply too big for the child to be able to close his mouth around it.

Corsten was the 10th and final witness to testify during a Gardiner hearing within Bennett's sentencing hearing. Such hearings are held when there is a dispute about some aspect of the guilty plea.

Although Bennett has admitted to intentionally putting a Ping-Pong ball in the child's mouth, causing his death, defence lawyer David Lutz is expected to argue that Bennett inadvertently pushed the ball into the boy's throat while trying to get it out.

Boy died Sept. 19, 2021

Bennett, 24, was charged with second-degree murder in the boy's 2021 death.

On March 27, which was supposed to be the first day of a five–week jury trial, Bennett changed his plea to guilty, admitting he intentionally caused the boy's death with the Ping-Pong ball.

Under questioning by Lutz, Corsten said one cannot "completely exclude" the possibility that once the ball was in the boy's mouth, attempts to remove it may have pushed the ball down into his throat.

Corsten said it was a possibility but not a likely one.

Earlier in the day, Corsten told the court that an extensive scientific study he consulted found that children between the ages of 12 and 36 months have a "mouth gap" — the space between their upper and lower teeth — of 36.9 mm. That, he said, was roughly eight or nine per cent smaller than the diameter of a 40-mm Ping-Pong ball.

He said it would take a bit of force to open the jaw the extra eight or nine per cent. And once in the mouth, or oral cavity, the ball would have prevented the boy from closing his mouth.

Crown prosecutor Elaina Campbell recited some of the versions of events Bennett previously told police.

He initially said the boy had put the ball in his own mouth. Corsten said that was unlikely since children don't tend to cause themselves unnecessary discomfort and "overstretching" one's mouth would definitely be uncomfortable.

"I don't think a child is going to do this voluntarily," Corsten testified.

Campbell described another detail Bennett told police, where he said the child put the ball in his mouth, closed his mouth and then laughed. Corsten said that would have been physically impossible since the boy wouldn't have been able to close his mouth.

Bennett also said the boy breathed in and inhaled the ball, but Corsten said one's intake of breath isn't enough to overcome the force needed for the ball to get into the throat, or oral pharynx.

He said the story is "very implausible."

In another version to police, Bennett said the boy simply swallowed the ball and then giggled. Corsten said that was also impossible. He said it would be too big for the tongue to push down the throat, and once lodged there, it would have completely cut off the airway. Corsten said the boy would have likely panicked at not being able to breathe and therefore would unlikely have giggled. Plus, without air, he wouldn't have been able to make a sound.

Within minutes, the lack of air would have led to organs shutting down. The first, said Corsten, is the brain. That's when the boy would have lost consciousness.

Within seven to 12 minutes, his heart would have stopped beating, and other organs would have started shutting down after that.

Next legal steps

On Tuesday, the Crown is expected to enter more evidence before both sides deliver their final arguments on the Gardiner hearing.

The overall sentencing hearing will then break until April 24 and 25 when Crown and defence will give their final comments on sentencing.

While the charge of second-degree murder carries an automatic life sentence, the judge will have to determine the number of years Bennett must serve before being eligible for parole — between the 10-year minimum and the 25-year maximum.

Court of King's Bench Justice Kathryn Gregory has previously said she will reserve decision until a future date, which hasn't yet been set.