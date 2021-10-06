Limited publication ban ordered in case of Saint John man accused in toddler's death

Already found fit to stand trial, a decision today in the case of Madison (Karrson) Bennett is supposed to ensure that his trial on criminal negligence causing death is fair and the jury is impartial.

To that end, Court of Queen's Bench Justice William Grant has ordered a publication ban that protects some portions of Bennett's psychiatric assessments.

The ban will remain in effect until the jury begins to deliberate on its verdict. It may be lifted sooner, if the evidence is admitted at trial and the jury hears it.

Bennett is accused of causing the death of a two-year-old in September by putting a Ping-Pong ball in the child's mouth.

He was ordered to be assessed at the Restigouche Hospital in October.

Psychiatrist Ralph Holly said Bennett, 23, appeared capable of understanding the seriousness of the charges against him and seemed capable of working with his duty counsel.

Forensic psychiatrist Dr. Yu Chen Yue said Bennett did not appear to be suffering from a mental disorder that would have impacted his ability to understand the wrongfulness of his actions.

"It is my opinion that on the balance of probabilities, a defence of not criminally responsible would not be available to Mr. Bennett," Yue concluded.

Has history of drug use

Both hospital reports address Bennett's previous use and abuse of drugs, along with a previous criminal trial.

Bennett was charged in 2017 with attempted murder and aggravated assault of another toddler — the two-year-old daughter of his then-girlfriend.

He ended up pleading guilty to aggravated assault. The attempted murder charge was dropped and Bennett was sentenced to three years in prison.

The identities of the children have never been released.

According to the fitness report written by Dr. Ralph Holly, drug use is what caused Bennett to drop out of school in Grade 9 at the age of 16.

In 2017, Bennett overdosed on amphetamines and had to go to hospital.

Bennett was ordered to go through psychiatric assessments in the fall of 2021. (Facebook)

This is Bennett's second round of psychiatric assessments. They were ordered by the court prior to the previous trial and it was noted then that Bennett admitted to using "all kinds of drugs, such as LSD, cocaine, bath salts and Percocet," wrote Holly.

In October, Bennett said he had not used illicit drugs in four years. However, he had been abusing his cannabis prescription.

Holly said Bennett was taking seven to nine grams of marijuana daily and was also abusing a prescription for the anticonvulsive medication gabapentin to get high.

Holly said there was no evidence that Bennett was hearing things, seeing things or having delusions.

There was no aggression or altercation on the unit during his stay, and Bennett showed no signs of mania, depression or anxiety symptoms.

Holly noted again that Bennett was aware of the charges against him, the seriousness of the charges and that he could end up in jail for life, if convicted.

Still on probation

Yue said Bennett had been living in a house in Grand Bay-Westfield with his girlfriend in the days leading up to his arrest.

He said Bennett was still on probation for his previous charges in 2017 and the conditions included keeping the peace and being of good behaviour.

Bennett is now charged with violating that order.

Prior to his arrest, Bennett had been taking a GED program and had expressed an interest in pursuing studies in biology.

Yue also wrote that Bennett was assessed by psychiatrist Dr. Edward Yuzda in December 2020.

At that time, Yuzda had diagnosed Bennett with borderline personality disorder, panic disorder, agoraphobia and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Yuzda also found that Bennett was in full remission from stimulant use disorder, hallucinogen use disorder and opioid use disorder.

He was last seen by his family physician on Sept. 8 and at that time, Dr. Luan Le did not note any evident overt ongoing psychosis.

The next hearing, a pre-trial conference, is scheduled for Feb. 24.