Judge rules Saint John man intentionally pushed ball into toddler's throat

WARNING: This story contains graphic content some readers may find disturbing.

Karrson Bennett has admitted causing a two-year-old's death by putting a Ping-Pong ball into the boy's mouth, but he's been adamant that he didn't deliberately shove the ball into the boy's throat.

That has been the main disagreement between Crown and defence after Bennett pleaded guilty last month to second-degree murder just as his jury trial was set to begin.

The 24-year-old said he intentionally forced the ball into the boy's mouth but said he inadvertently pushed it into the boy's throat when he tried to get it out.

From the beginning, the Crown has alleged that Bennett deliberately and intentionally forced the ball into the boy's throat.

On Tuesday, Justice Kathryn Gregory sided with the Crown.

In her decision, Gregory said this happened after "a struggle or an angered interaction of some sort between Karrson Bennett and A.B.," which is how the court refers to the boy, whose identity is protect by a publication ban.

"I find that Karrson Bennett had the intent to kill A.B. for the duration of his act or acts that lodged the ball in the throat of A.B., blocking his airway."

During his interactions with Saint John police following the Sept. 18, 2021, incident, Bennett gave different accounts of what happened that night, including one that had the boy deliberately swallowing the ball.

10 witnesses over 4 days

Over four days during the sentencing hearing, 10 witnesses testified, including a pediatric ear, nose and throat expert.

Dr. Gerard Corsten, from the IWK children's hospital in Halifax, said it's "highly unlikely" a toddler could — or would — put a Ping-Pong ball in his own mouth or accidentally swallow one.

Although defence lawyer David Lutz acknowledged several lies told by Bennett, Gregory said the Crown did not establish those lies as aggravating factors. The judge did say "they are relevant to and supportive of my assessment of the general credibility" of Bennett.

Dr. Gerard Corsten, a pediatric otolaryngologist at the IWK Health Centre in Halifax, testified on April 6 that it's 'highly unlikely' a toddler could — or would — put a Ping-Pong-type ball in his mouth. (Submitted by Gerard Corsten)

All along, the Crown disputed any suggestion by the defence that Bennett tried to remove the ball.

Three police officers who responded to the 911 call on Sept. 18, 2021, testified that they took turns trying to dislodge the ball, and paramedics eventually succeeded and started manual CPR.

But the boy had already suffered brain damage. He was airlifted to the IWK in Halifax, where he died the next day.

Sentencing May 10

The Crown and the defence will each submit final written submissions to the court in the next few days before Gregory is scheduled to decide on sentencing on May 10.

While a second-degree murder conviction carries an automatic life sentence, the judge will have to determine the number of years Bennett must serve before being eligible for parole — between the 10-year minimum and the 25-year maximum.

Earlier in the hearing, Lutz acknowledged to the court that the minimum parole eligibility is unlikely for his client, given the circumstances.

Bennett also has a previous conviction for hurting another toddler. In fact, he was still on probation for that charge when he committed the latest offence, although the order did not include a stipulation that he have no contact with children.

In 2017, he was charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault. He pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and admitted to physically abusing the girl on at least five separate occasions.