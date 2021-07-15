Kapow! Artist's knockout style blends comics, pinups and fine art

At the age of seven, Marco Kooiman was drawing still lifes. By his teens, he was painting portraits. Then, one fateful day in his twenties, he discovered a pile of discarded comic books and the idea for future masterpieces was born. Today, Kooiman blends the styles of the masters with the concepts of pop art, and the results are nothing short of a knockout. An exhibit of his work opens Friday, July 16 at 5 p.m. at Saint John's Trinity Galleries, 128 Germain St.

I bet his Spidey senses were tingling

Kooiman says this painting, "The Fall of Hollywood," represents his contempt for lazy Hollywood productions and sequels. "Actors wear masks and really tight costumes. Their job isn't really acting anymore, it's going to the gym twice a day and taking steroids."

(Marco Kooiman)

She treats me like a doormat

Does this painting of the Venus de Milo surfing the Hulk to shore depict the fall of the patriarchy? The debilitation of the culture and economies of traditional world giants? The power of feminine beauty? Yes to all of those, Kooiman says.

(Marco Kooiman)

If Batman can find the time, surely you can

The message behind The Kiss of Batman is simple, Kooiman says. No matter how busy you are, make time for love.

(Marco Kooiman)

What, no piercings?

Full-colour ink and tattoo sleeves weren't really a thing back in the days of vintage pinup girls such as our lovely Ginger, here. It's called artistic licence, and Kooiman takes full advantage of it.

(Marco Kooiman)

Would it kill you to get me a bigger bottle?

Hulk No 5 Eau de Parfum asks the serious question: "How can we really 'go green' if we can't free ourselves from the products we buy?"

(Marco Kooiman)

Who you gonna call?

In The Conversion of Iron Man, a pastiche of Caravaggio's The Conversion of Saint Paul, the Christ figure reaches out to our beleaguered hero to offer him a smartphone. "Hello, Mom? *gasp, groan* I'm gonna be late for dinner."

(Marco Kooiman)

An exhibit of Marco Kooiman's work opens at Trinity Galleries, 128 Germain St., Saint John, on Friday at 5 p.m. and runs till 8 p.m. Kooiman will be in attendance on opening night. The exhibit continues until July 31.