Brother of man killed in Alberta workplace fall hopes for safety improvements

When Scott Paris walks into his Kent County home, he's stepping into his brother's legacy.

Jamie Lee Paris, 29, bought the property in Pelerin in 2015.

The five-bedroom house about 40 minutes north of Moncton was far too large for just him. He asked Scott and his wife Carol to move in with their three children. He had lived with the couple and their children on and off for about 10 years.

They declined, having just settled elsewhere.

Jamie Paris bought a motorcycle and rode with his uncle about a year before his death. (Submitted)

Jamie had plans to farm and start a family of his own. He bought a motorcycle, played paintball with Scott and was highly involved with his family.

It all ended when Jamie died after falling about 20 metres while working in Alberta two years ago.

His employer, Horton CBI Ltd., faces 10 workplace safety charges. The company pleaded not guilty last week in a Fort McMurray courtroom.

When Jamie died, his brother and sister-in-law decided to move into the Pellerin house and raise their children there.

"It was hard to accept something so valuable from something so tragic," said Carol, who first met Jamie when he was 18.

Now Scott is speaking out, hoping his brother's legacy and court case can bring about change and ensure other brothers come home alive.

'Hopefully, this changes something'

Scott went west about 10 years ago, working around Alberta in the boilermaker trade.

"You're away for your family a lot, you're in these remote areas," he said. "No one is going up there for any other reason than to make money to support their families or whatever their dreams are.

"No one wants to get killed on those jobs. Then all that extra money you made is for nothing. It doesn't mean anything. Hopefully, this changes something."

Paris followed his brother Scott to Alberta to work in the boilermaker trade. (Submitted)

Jamie's story followed that of many young New Brunswickers. After growing up near Plaster Rock, he followed his brother to Alberta in 2012, taking up the same trade.

The work involved building large pressure vessels at oil refineries. It's work Scott said occurs at "crazy heights" or inside confined spaces with gas and fire hazards.

'Robust safety program'

​The company declined an interview about Jamie's experience.

"It is our company's policy not to comment on legal matters," spokesperson Gentry Brann said in an emailed statement. "However, I can tell you that the health and safety of our employees is the most important thing to CB&I, and we have a robust safety program in place to protect our employees and the communities where we work.

"This was a very tragic event, and we have been co-operating with the authorities in Alberta for the last two years."

Scott said he tried to persuade his brother to work for another employer.

"He would tell me different things that would happen on the job site, and I'd tell him that it wasn't safe, that that's not how we work in the industry," Scott said.

Jamie had about 2½ years of experience in the industry.

"I guess he figured it was going to be OK," Scott said. "Then I got that call that he fell."

Jamie died on March 21, 2016.

An investigation by Alberta's Labour Ministry following the death of Jamie Lee Paris in 2016 resulted in 10 workplace safety charges against his employer. The company has pleaded not guilty. (Facebook)

A two-year investigation by Alberta's Ministry of Labour found he fell almost 20 metres from scaffolding while welding a large bitumen storage tank near Fort McMurray.

Horton CBI Ltd. was charged with 10 violations of Alberta's Occupational Health and Safety Act in March this year.

The charges include:

Failure to ensure the health and safety of a worker.

Failure to ensure a walkway had the appropriate toe boards and guardrails required.

Failure to ensure the guardrail was secured.

Failure to ensure the bracket scaffold was constructed, installed and used in accordance with the manufacturer's specifications.

Failure to protect a worker by securely attaching a cover to support an anticipated load where a worker could fall.

Failure to ensure the work site was kept clean and free from materials or equipment that could cause workers to slip or trip.

Since the charges were laid, the case has been adjourned several times.

Last week, Horton CBI Ltd. pleaded not guilty to the charges. The case returns to provincial court on Oct. 24, when a trial date will be set.

Scott said that because of the case, he still doesn't know all the details about what happened to his brother that day.

"It's hard, because I'm from that industry. I know he fell off a tank, but I don't know how that's possible."

Hard worker

Carol said Jamie was proud of Scott's career in the industry and wanted to follow in his footsteps. When he did get work out west, she said he wanted to show he was a good, hard worker.

"Maybe that might have influenced him to go against what his gut told him," Carol said, adding Jamie sometimes expressed discomfort with what he was told to do, but didn't want to show weakness or be perceived as causing trouble.

Jamie Lee Paris bought a home north of Moncton where he hoped to farm and start a family. (Facebook)

After working out west for almost 10 years, Scott left the industry.

"When my brother was killed, that was it for me," Scott said. "I have three young children and it was tough. It's still tough. We're still dealing with them waking up in the middle of the night missing their uncle.

"There was no way I could tell them I was going back to Alberta and continue working in that industry."

He's retraining as refrigeration technician. While it's less pay, he's home at night.

Can't happen to me

Scott said he was often told in workplace safety briefings how people don't think they will be hurt on the job.

"I thought that … we keep each other safe, we do our job and we make stuff happen," he said. "It came as quite a shock that I kept myself safe, but it didn't matter what I said or did, safety starts at a personal level.

"I obviously didn't get enough information into my brother to get across what he was doing would have a bad result."