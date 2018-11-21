Boy hit while boarding school bus awaits surgery

Five-year-old Kaleb Goodwin is awaiting surgery at the children's hospital in Halifax after being hit by an SUV while boarding a school bus outside his Irishtown home on Tuesday morning.

His mother, Natasha Goodwin, said the kindergarten pupil is suffering from lesions on his spleen and a broken femur that requires surgery.

"But so far, all the other CAT scans and things, head trauma has been checked, and it's good."

Kaleb was on his way to Mountain View School in Irishtown, north of Moncton.

Goodwin is relieved her son's injuries aren't worse, but she's had a very stressful couple of days.

She watched from the window as Kaleb and his eight-year old sister lined up beside the driveway for the approaching school bus.

Kaleb, who suffered lesions on his spleen, us alert and watching TV, says his mother, Natasha, who is relieved there were no head injuries. (Submitted: Natasha Goodwin)

"The bus driver was stopped, at a total stop, and I think the kids were almost ready to get going and then all of a sudden Kaleb went to go … and then the car came."

Goodwin said she saw the SUV come up behind the bus, and instead of stopping, swerve to the right, hitting Kaleb as he waited to climb aboard.

Police said the driver swerved to avoid hitting the back of the bus.

"I just ran and got my shoes on and came right out and by the time I was out there, he was already face down in the ground," Goodwin said.

Goodwin said the woman driving the SUV is a friend and neighbour. Their children play together.

"It's a really sensitive situation. It's not what people think."

Kaleb, shown with the family dog a few months before the accident, is in kindergarten at Mountain View School in Irishtown. (Submitted)

The RCMP are investigating. Accident reconstructionists were on scene shortly after the call went out, and Sgt. Patrick Tardif said the RCMP are waiting for results from the accident report to determine whether a charge should be laid.

Goodwin said Kaleb is watching TV and playing with Lego from his bed in the IWK Health Centre. And she's still processing the events of the day before.

"It happened so fast, and right now I'm just grateful my son, I'm grateful … the outcome is better than it could have been."