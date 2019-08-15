Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in Fredericton on Thursday morning to discuss flood mitigation.

At about 11 a.m., Trudeau will meet with Fredericton member of Parliament Matt DeCourcey and Fredericton Mayor Mike O'Brien at the Carleton Street Armoury, where they will discuss funding for flood mitigation.

Later in the day, Trudeau will be in Dieppe. A 5 p.m., he will attend the official ceremony for National Acadian Day. Minister of Health Ginette Petitpas Taylor and Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie Mélanie Joly will accompany him at the Dieppe City Hall Complex.

At 6 p.m. Trudeau will participate in the Grand Tintamarre at the complex.

Andrew Scheer, Conservative party leader and leader of the Official Opposition, will also be in Dieppe for Acadian Day celebrations. He will be at the the Grand Tintamarre at 5 p.m.

The appearances come about two months ahead of the federal election, and one day after Ethics Commissioner Mario Dion published a damning report.

Dion found Trudeau violated the Conflict of Interest Act by trying to influence then-justice minister Jody Wilson-Raybould to grant a deferred prosecution agreement to the Quebec-based engineering firm SNC-Lavalin.