RCMP divers continue search for teen who fell from boat

For the third day in a row, RCMP divers are searching for a 15-year-old boy who fell from a fishing boat off the eastern New Brunswick coast.

Justin Landry fell into the water at around 9:30 a.m. Monday, a few kilometres out from the Pointe-Sapin wharf.

A 12-hour search and rescue mission took place, with two planes, six boats and 20 fishers.

The rescue mission by the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre Halifax was deemed unsuccessful by 8 p.m., and the investigation was turned over to the RCMP.

A candlelight vigil is planned for Thursday night in the parking lot of Landry's school, Mgr Marcel-François-Richard, in Saint-Louis-de-Kent. The school invited people to bring flowers, pictures and cards to the vigil.

Students feeling the need to talk about what happened were invited to the school in the afternoon, where staff and others were to be available as well.

Richibucto RCMP Cpl. Guy Marquis said he didn't know how many divers are looking for Landry, but there has been no reduction in their numbers since the search began.

"The investigation is ongoing and hopefully we are capable of locating [him]," Marquis said Thursday.

He also didn't know what area the divers had covered or how long they'll keep searching but said they'll continue on Friday if Landry is not found.