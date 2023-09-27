New charges against man who killed 3 Moncton Mounties

The New Brunswick man who killed three Mounties and wounded two others in Moncton nine years ago faces new charges alleging a prison assault.

Justin Christen Bourque, 34, faces charges alleging he committed aggravated assault by wounding Chase Spence and had a weapon on May 3, 2022. The second charge alleges the weapon was a shank, a homemade weapon. Bourque is co-accused with another man.

It's alleged the incident happened in the Atlantic Institution, a maximum security prison in Renous about 30 kilometres southwest of Miramichi.

New Brunswick RCMP said in a statement Thursday that officers from the Blackville detachment were called around 2 p.m. on May 3 last year for a report of an assault at the prison.

Police say a 28-year-old inmate was injured. The inmate was taken to hospital with what were believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

Bourque and the co-accused, a 31-year-old man from Halifax, were charged on Sept. 11 of this year.

Bourque appeared in Miramichi provincial court by video on Thursday.

RCMP officers used their vehicle to create a perimeter in Moncton on June 4, 2014. (Marc Grandmaison/Canadian Press)

Bourque fatally shot RCMP constables David Ross, Fabrice Gevaudan and Douglas Larche and wounded constables Darlene Goguen and Eric Dubois in Moncton on June 4, 2014.

Bourque pleaded guilty in 2014 to three counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder. He was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 75 years.

When Bourque was sentenced, the law allowed judges to impose life sentences for multiple murders consecutively instead of concurrently. A Supreme Court of Canada ruling found the 2011 law violated the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

New Brunswick's Court of Appeal earlier this year reduced his eligibility by 50 years, meaning he could seek parole at age 49.