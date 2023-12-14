Another delay for Mountie killer accused of prison assault

A lawyer representing the man who killed three Mounties in Moncton almost a decade ago has requested that the court delay dealing with new charges against him, related to an alleged prison assault, until early next year.

Justin Christen Bourque, 34, Bourque appeared in Miramichi provincial court Thursday afternoon by video.

He faces charges alleging he had a weapon on May 3, 2022, and that he committed aggravated assault by wounding inmate Chase Spence.

The second charge alleges the weapon was a shank, a homemade weapon. Bourque is co-accused with another man.

The alleged incident happened in the Atlantic Institution, a maximum security prison in Renous, about 30 kilometres southwest of Miramichi.

Adjournment requested for Feb. 8

Defence lawyer Simon Wood told Judge Johanne-Marguerite Landry that he has been retained on a legal aid certificate to represent Bourque.

Wood requested the case be adjourned until Feb. 8, which is when Bourque's co-accused is also set to return to court.

An adjournment was also sought and granted in November, when Bourque last appeared in court. That delay was granted so he could apply for legal aid representation.

Bourque said little during the brief appearance other than to say he didn't have any questions.

New Brunswick RCMP said in a statement last month that officers from the Blackville detachment were called around 2 p.m. on May 3, 2022, for a report of an assault at the prison.

Police say a 28-year-old inmate was injured. The inmate was taken to hospital with what were believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

Bourque and the co-accused, a 31-year-old man from Halifax, were charged on Sept. 11 of this year.

Bourque is serving life sentences for fatally shooting RCMP constables David Ross, Fabrice Gevaudan and Douglas Larche and wounding constables Darlene Goguen and Eric Dubois in Moncton on June 4, 2014.