Father of Max Boudreau seeks answers as man accused of murder appears in Moncton court

A Moncton man accused of killing 24-year-old Max Boudreau last month made a brief appearance in a packed courtroom Monday afternoon.

Justin Barrow, 42, faces a first-degree murder charge. It's alleged he killed Boudreau in Moncton on Nov. 15. First-degree murder is a homicide that is planned and deliberate.

Defence lawyer Martin Goguen asked for an adjournment because they don't have disclosure of the Crown's evidence yet.

Goguen told Judge Paul Duffie that they wanted to hold off on setting dates for a preliminary hearing until they get that information. A preliminary hearing is held for a judge to determine if there's enough evidence for the case to proceed to trial.

The case is scheduled to return to court Jan. 23.

WATCH | 'Pure hell': Father looks for answers:

Father of Max Boudreau continues to search for answers in a Moncton courtroom Duration 0:49 Boudreau disappeared on Nov. 15, and his body was found Nov. 22 in a wooded area in Irishtown, just north of Moncton.

About two dozen people were in the public gallery Monday, including family and friends of Boudreau. Several cried and sobbed during Barrow's appearance. He sat in the prisoner's box looking toward the judge.

Rick Boudreau, the father of the victim, sat in the gallery's front row. He told reporters outside the courthouse that it was important to see the man accused and for Barrow to see him.

"There's a whole whack of friends and family that absolutely loved — loves — that guy," Boudreau said of his son. "So that's the reason I'm here."

He said Boudreau was a fun person who had an infectious smile and laugh.

Rick Boudreau, the father of Max Boudreau, speaks to reporters outside the Moncton courthouse on Dec. 12, 2022. (Shane Magee/CBC)

The past few weeks have been difficult, he said.

"Coming here today, it was probably the hardest thing I've done because it's the first time that it really draws the picture, it becomes real."

He said it's difficult not knowing what happened to his son.

"I absolutely understand the RCMP cannot divulge any information, but not knowing anything is probably the hardest thing."

Justin Barrow faces a charge of first-degree murder. (Facebook)

Boudreau disappeared after leaving a strip club in Dieppe on Nov. 15 and was reported missing on Nov. 17. His body was found Nov. 22 in a wooded area in Irishtown, just north of Moncton.

Alyssa Legere Dignard, a friend of the 24-year-old, previously told reporters that Boudreau went with friends to the Chris Rock Tavern in downtown Moncton on Nov. 14.

Several friends went to another bar, while he went to Angie's Show Palace strip club in Dieppe with some other friends, instead. After that, she says he got into a cab alone, but she doesn't know where he was going or where he got dropped off.

She said she didn't know the man accused of killing him.