DNA-expert judge who presided over first Oland trial has died

Justice John (Jack) Walsh, a leading legal expert in DNA who presided over the first Dennis Oland trial, has died.

Justice Walsh died unexpectedly overnight Thursday, lawyers say, and is being remembered as a hard-working man who didn't talk down to people.

Saint John lawyer David Lutz said his death is a shock to the New Brunswick legal community, and is being felt especially in Miramichi, where Walsh was based.

"He was an outstanding judge," Lutz said. "He was one of two judges that I know in the common in the province of New Brunswick who I would call 'Mr. Justice common sense.'

"He spoke the vernacular Miramichi language, he was a common man's judge. He made sure that he spoke the language of the people appearing in his courts."

At the time of his death he was still an active judge who most recently handed down a 4½ year prison sentence in December.

'World authority' on DNA

When he was a Crown prosecutor in Miramichi, Justice John Walsh was among the first lawyers to use DNA evidence, when killer Allan Leger was on trial for murder. Legere had escaped custody and gone on a seven-month killing spree in 1989. With Walsh as one of the prosecutors, Legere was convicted in 1991 of four counts of first-degree murder.

Lutz said this brought Walsh to prominence in the national and international legal community.

"He became a world authority on DNA and was invited to several countries," Lutz said.

Walsh also presided over the second-degree murder trial of Dennis Oland in the 2011 bludgeoning death of his father, Richard.

The judge presiding over Dennis Oland's second-degree murder trial in Saint John is one of the country's leading legal experts in DNA.

Oland was found guilty of second-degree murder by a Saint John Court of Queen's Bench jury in December 2015, following a three-month trial. However, the conviction was overturned by the New Brunswick Court of Appeal because of an error in the instructions to jury on a "key piece of the evidential puzzle." Oland was later aquitted.

Walsh has also presided over the trial of Devin Morningstar, who was accused of first-degree murder in the death of Moncton teenager Baylee Wylie and arson. Morningstar was found guilty by a jury, sentence to life in prison, and has lost an appeal to overturn the conviction.

Walsh was appointed as a provincial court judge in 2008 by lawyer and then-MLA T.J. Burke. Less than a year later, he was appointed to the Court of Queen's Bench.