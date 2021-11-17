Jury in manslaughter trial sees surveillance video from Saint John strip club

The jury in a Saint John manslaughter case spent Wednesday afternoon watching surveillance video from inside and outside an uptown strip club.

Nine videos were entered into evidence on the third day of Garrett Johnston's trial. The 24-year-old is charged with manslaughter in the 2019 death of Mark Baker.

The videos show both men inside the strip club, but it's unclear at this point in the trial how much contact the two had.

Baker, 59, can be seen dancing and bouncing around the bar. He doesn't appear to be with anybody, but can be seen talking briefly to various patrons and scantily clad female employees. He also doesn't stay in one place for very long, including sitting alongside the stage that features various exotic dancers.

The final video from that night captures what happened outside the entrance after the bar closed. It shows Baker coming into and out of the frame.

Johnston, meanwhile, is shown in a black Harley-Davidson hoodie with a black ball cap with a white logo. Johnston is standing with his group of friends, including co-accused Gordon MacMillan. Both remain in the frame throughout most of the video.

Baker can be seen leaning against the building for a while, and talking to a woman for a few minutes before he heads north on Sydney Street, toward Union Street, and walks out of the frame.

Garrett Johnston arrives at the Saint John courthouse on Tuesday morning for the second day of his manslaughter trial. (Graham Thompson/CBC)

After he passes, Johnston and his friends turn in that direction, but the video doesn't include audio, so it's unclear whether words were exchanged.

One of Johnston's friends gestures with his hands in that direction and Johnston soon walks out of the frame in the same direction as Baker had gone.

His group of friends follow. Some return a short time later and within about two minutes, Johnston is back in the frame, making a punching motion with his hand.

The group remains in frame, looking north along Sydney Street for several more minutes. They often disappear around a corner, but peak out now and then to look in Baker's direction.

Eventually a police officer arrives and speaks briefly to the group.

In the first two days of the trial, the 14-member jury learned that Johnston approached Baker on the sidewalk at the intersection of Waterloo and Union streets and before Baker said anything, Johnston punched him in the face.

Baker fell straight backwards and struck his head on the sidewalk.

A Saint John police officer, who just happened to be driving by at the time, noticed Baker lying motionless on the ground. Const. Tammy Spence testified there was nobody anywhere near Baker at that time, although there were about 20 people milling around the entrance to Club Blush.

Garrett Johnston, left, 22, and Gordon McMillan, 23, were back in Saint John court on Friday. (Roger Cosman/CBC)

On Wednesday, the jury also heard from the emergency physician who tended to Baker in the early hours of Oct. 26, 2019.

Dr. Paul Vanhoutte said Baker had almost no chance of surviving his head injury.

When he arrived at the Saint John Regional Hospital just before 3 a.m., Baker wasn't breathing on his own and he showed no response to basic reflex tests.

While his blood pressure and heart rate were good, he scored very low on a neurological exam that includes basic reflexes. For example, when the doctor shined a light into one of Baker's eyes, the pupil of the other should have also reacted. It didn't. And normally, when the bottom of a person's foot is scratched, the toes will move. Baker's did not.

Based on the results of the testing, Vanhoutte said Baker's chance of recovery was almost non-existent.

"He had no brain reflex whatsoever," said Vanhoutte.

He told the jury that Baker's injuries were consistent with receiving a blow to the mouth, falling backward, and then striking the back of his head.

MacMillan, 23, is also charged with manslaughter in Baker's death. He will be tried separately in April.