Jury selected for murder trial in death of man found at Fredericton park

Jury selection has taken place for the first-degree murder trial of Angela April Walsh in the death of Clark Ernest Green.

Angela April Walsh was charged with first-degree murder in May, 2020

Shane Fowler · CBC News ·
Angela April Walsh is one of two people who were charged with the first-degree murder of Clark Ernest Greene in 2020.
Angela April Walsh is one of two people who were charged with the first-degree murder of Clark Ernest Greene in 2020. (Facebook)

It took an hour on Monday morning for a jury to be selected for the first-degree murder trial of Angela April Walsh, who is accused of killing Clark Ernest Greene, 31.

Greene's body was found in the morning of April 15, 2020 at Wilmot Park in downtown Fredericton.

Nine women and three men were sworn in as jurors, along with two men selected as alternates, for the trial that is scheduled to begin Tuesday morning. Jury selection took place at the Fredericton Inn.

Angela April Walsh has been in custody since May 25, 2020.
Angela April Walsh has been in custody since May 25, 2020. (Shane Fowler/CBC News)

Walsh, also known as Ali Morningstar, was arrested on May 25, 2020, along with Zachary David Murphy, who was also charged with first-degree murder.

Murphy pleaded guilty Nov 23, 2021, but Justice Thomas Christie agreed to a publication ban on the details of the murder out of concern for the fairness of the upcoming jury trial for Walsh.

Walsh's trial is scheduled to begin at 9:30 tomorrow morning at the Burton Court House, near Oromocto. 

Shane Fowler

Reporter

Shane Fowler has been a CBC journalist based in Fredericton since 2013.

