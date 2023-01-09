Jury selected for murder trial in death of man found at Fredericton park

It took an hour on Monday morning for a jury to be selected for the first-degree murder trial of Angela April Walsh, who is accused of killing Clark Ernest Greene, 31.

Greene's body was found in the morning of April 15, 2020 at Wilmot Park in downtown Fredericton.

Nine women and three men were sworn in as jurors, along with two men selected as alternates, for the trial that is scheduled to begin Tuesday morning. Jury selection took place at the Fredericton Inn.

Angela April Walsh has been in custody since May 25, 2020. (Shane Fowler/CBC News)

Walsh, also known as Ali Morningstar, was arrested on May 25, 2020, along with Zachary David Murphy, who was also charged with first-degree murder.

Murphy pleaded guilty Nov 23, 2021, but Justice Thomas Christie agreed to a publication ban on the details of the murder out of concern for the fairness of the upcoming jury trial for Walsh.

Walsh's trial is scheduled to begin at 9:30 tomorrow morning at the Burton Court House, near Oromocto.