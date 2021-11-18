Garrett Johnston's trial hears from first witness to fatal Saint John encounter

The jury in a manslaughter case in Saint John was sent home for the day on Tuesday morning to allow the lawyers to sort out a legal issue.

Justice Darrell J. Stephenson told jurors just after 11 a.m. that they were being dismissed for the day to allow him to deal with a legal application.

Anything else that was said about this in court is covered by a publication ban.

Garrett Johnston, 24, is on trial for manslaughter in the death of Mark Baker, 59, outside an uptown Saint John strip club in 2019.

The jury was in the middle of hearing evidence from a friend of the accused, when the normal morning break was called. They came back to the news that they would be leaving for the day.

Before the jury's dismissal, they heard from Kyle Hughes, who testified that he and Johnston had been friends since they both attended Rothesay High School.

He said a group of friends got together on Oct. 25, 2019, to hang out and have a few drinks. At about 10 p.m., they decided to head to Club Blush, a strip club on Sydney Street in Saint John.

A Crown exhibit shows the crowd gathered outside Club Blush after closing time on Oct. 26, 2019. (Department of Justice)

After the bar closed, several of them waited on the street for a cab back to the Kennebecasis Valley.

Hughes said two women walked up to them and claimed that a man was harassing them. He said a man, then approached his group. Hughes said he told the man to leave. He said he asked him 10 to 15 times to walk away.

He said the man walked away but came back.

"He's yelling profanity the whole time and asking someone to fight him," Hughes said.

He said he and his friends all stood huddled together "and seeing what this guy wanted."

Hughes did not use the man's name, but a Crown exhibit has identified him as Mark Baker.

After the man walked away toward Union Street, Hughes said, he and his friends followed down the street toward the man.

Video shows accused interacting with victim outside strip club 3:09 Mark Baker is shown outside Club Blush in Saint John, interacting with Garrett Johnston, Gordon McMillan and their friends. The two men are accused of causing Baker's death. 3:09

Crown prosecutor Jill Knee showed video surveillance from outside the club that had been previously played for the jury. Hughes confirmed he's the man seen gesturing with his hands toward

Asked what message he's trying to convey, Hughes said he's telling the man to go away.

The group then moves off screen in the same direction as Baker had gone.

Hughes's testimony was interrupted by the morning break and then the prolonged break for the application.