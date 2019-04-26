A jury started deliberating Tuesday on whether Patrick James Edward Cole is guilty of dangerous driving causing the death of Nicole Novak.

The jury of six women and six men began deliberations just after 12:30 p.m. following more than an hour of instructions by Justice Denise LeBlanc.

Novak died in hospital two days after the crash on July 16, 2017, in Frosty Hollow near Sackville.

The judge told jurors they will have to decide whether Cole's driving on Route 106 in the moments before the crash are a marked departure from what a reasonable person would do in the circumstances.

The Crown's key witness was Cody Atkinson, who testified he was in his driveway along Route 106, when he saw Cole's truck go by 10 to 15 feet (three to 4½ metres) behind Novak's car.

He estimated the vehicles were travelling 150 kilometres per hour or more.

Atkinson testified he left his driveway and saw the vehicles crest a hill down the road. When he also went up the hill, he came across the crash scene. Novak's vehicle crashed about a kilometre from his driveway.

Nicole Novak, 19, died after a single-vehicle crash in 2017. (Lise Norden/Facebook )

Three witnesses closer to the crash scene testified they saw the car start to roll — and didn't see a truck when the crash happened.

The defence has pointed to those witnesses to say Cole's driving wasn't a factor in the crash. The defence also argued Atkinson's testimony is flawed because he was a friend of Novak's and had a grudge against Cole and the mother of Cole's children.

The trial began April 23 with jury selection. The last witness testified May 1 with closing statements delivered by Crown and defence lawyers on Monday.

Molly Pierce, right, testified she was terrified in the passenger seat of a car driven by her best friend Nicole Novak while followed by the truck driven by Patrick Cole. (Pierre Fournier/CBC)

The judge told the jury the main issue is Cole's alleged driving from Atkinson's driveway to the crash site, making whether he is believable a key issue.

Witnesses said Cole followed Novak's car more than 20 kilometres along rural roads west of Sackville, sometimes at high speed.

Molly Pierce, the passenger in Novak's car, testified they passed the truck and shortly after, noticed it appeared to be following them.

She said they began to get nervous, turning onto a side road and eventually stopping the car in the woods down a rough dirt road, hoping to hide from the truck.

Brian Novak, right, the father of 19-year-old Nicole Novak, testified about a call from his daughter's best friend during the crash that caused her death. (Shane Magee/CBC)

Pierce called Novak's father as the truck continued following them.

Brian Novak testified that Pierce called him that night, saying they were "being chased by somebody" in a big Dodge truck.

He was on the phone with Pierce as they crashed, hearing screaming, quiet, followed by Pierce yelling at someone "'Get away from us, get away,'"

Cole took the stand in his own defence, testifying that he was 200 to 350 metres behind Novak's car when the crash happened and was able to safely stop.

When asked by police the day after the crash why he was following Novak, Cole said "I was bored. I had nothing better to do."

Expert witness

RCMP Sgt. Rick Yonker, a crash reconstructionist, testified about his analysis of the crash scene. He said there was no indication Novak's car had been hit by another vehicle.

He testified the car's passenger-side tires went into gravel and the car rolled over going more than 120 kilometres per hour. The car landed in the ditch on its wheels.

Family and friends of Novak and Pierce have attended portions of the trial.

As the jury instructions were read, some family members wore pins with "Justice for Nicole" and a photo of her.