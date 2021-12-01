Saint John manslaughter trial stemming from one punch to face is now with the jury

Garrett Johnston's manslaughter case in Saint John is now in the hands of the jury.

Mr. Justice Darrell J. Stephenson spent Wednesday morning giving final instructions to 13 jurors, before dismissing one. He sent the remaining 12 to deliberate shortly before 12:30 p.m.

Over two weeks, the jury heard from 28 Crown witnesses, and two for the defence, including the accused, Garrett Johnston, 24.

The case centres around an incident outside a Saint John strip club after closing time on Oct. 26, 2019. Johnston and the victim, Mark Baker, were strangers until their paths crossed outside Club Blush.

A video, entered as evidence during the trial, shows Baker talking to Johnston's group of friends near the entrance of the Sydney Street club before going out of the frame, followed a short time later by Johnston and his friends.

What happened next was not caught on video, but in his opening remarks on Nov. 16, Crown prosecutor Jeremy Erickson said there's no dispute that Johnston walked up to Baker and — without either one saying anything — punched him in the face.

Video shows accused interacting with victim outside strip club 3:09 Mark Baker is shown outside Club Blush in Saint John, interacting with Garrett Johnston, Gordon McMillan and their friends. The two men are accused of causing Baker's death. 3:09

Fourteen jurors were originally selected to hear the trial, but one was excused along the way because of "personal circumstance."

On Wednesday, Stephenson explained that the law allows a maximum of 12 jurors to deliberate. One was chosen at random and dismissed after the judge delivered his charge to the jury, but before deliberations began.

In his charge to jurors, Stephenson said they should only rely on the evidence they heard in the courtroom.

The judge then spent some time reviewing the evidence of each of the witnesses. He said it was up to jurors to determine the credibility of witnesses and how much weight to give to their testimony. He said they could believe some, all or nothing of what a witness said.

He also detailed the legal principle of consent and intent and what jurors must consider in applying the law to this case.

A Crown exhibit shows the crowd gathered outside Club Blush after closing time on Oct. 26, 2019. (Department of Justice)

Stephenson said the Crown must prove that Johnston "unlawfully" caused Baker's death. Just because you cause someone's death doesn't mean it's unlawful.

He led them through a series of legal questions they must work their way through. For example, he said the jury has to consider whether Johnston applied force, which could include even a gentle touch.

Since the punch is not in dispute, Stephenson said the jury could move on to the next question.

Stephenson also told the jurors that they were expected to make every reasonable effort to come up with a verdict — and that their verdict must be unanimous and beyond a reasonable doubt.

Trial testimony

Over eight days of testimony, the jury heard that Johnston had gone to Club Blush with a bunch of friends and met up with several others inside. Baker, meanwhile, had gone to the club alone.

All ended up milling around outside the bar after closing time.

The video shows Baker standing by himself and then speaking to two women who did not testify at Johnston's trial.

Friends of Johnston testified the women told them Baker was bothering them. They said they responded by telling Baker to leave.

Baker disappeared from the screen, but Johnston's friends said Baker continued to yell and swear at them.

Johnston said the first indication he had of any kind of trouble was when he heard Baker challenge someone to a fight.

The video shows all of Johnston's friends walking in the same direction as Baker, out of camera range. Witnesses testified the altercation between Johnston and Baker occurred on the sidewalk at the corner of Waterloo and Union streets.

Baker suffered 'catastrophic' injuries

The jury also heard from medical experts who said Baker's injuries were not survivable.

Dr. Mark Tutschka, a critical care physician at the Saint John Regional Hospital, said the injuries were "catastrophic."

Baker had no brainstem responses. His eyes wouldn't dilate, he had no gag reflex, and he didn't respond to painful or uncomfortable stimuli. When his respirator was turned very low, his body made no attempt to breathe.

He said Baker was never going to wake up and be a functional person.

Police found Mark Baker injured and unconscious at Waterloo and Union streets at about 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 26, 2019. He died in hospital the following day. (Brenan's Funeral Home)

Dr. Imran Umar, a neuropathologist, led the jury through the list of injuries to Baker's brain. He said there was bleeding in several parts of the brain and displacement of brain tissue from one area to another, which would indicate swelling and pressure in the brain.

In his summary, he said the extensive damage to Baker's brain was consistent with the circumstances described — getting punched in the face, falling and striking the back of the head on the sidewalk, and then getting kicked in the head.

Dr. Ken Obenson, a pathologist, took the jury through a series of photos taken during the autopsy, including ones that showed blood in several areas of Baker's brain.

Obenson said blood is normally only found in blood vessels in the brain.

He said Baker's injuries were "catastrophic," and he determined the cause of death to be blunt force trauma to the brain.

Co-accused scheduled for trial

McMillan, 23, is also charged with manslaughter in Baker's death. He and Johnston were originally charged jointly, but had their cases severed in September.

McMillan also chose to be tried by a judge and jury.

His trial has been scheduled for three weeks and is set to begin on April 20, 2022.