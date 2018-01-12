Juror released for 'personal circumstances' in Saint John manslaughter trial

The jury in the manslaughter trial of Garrett Johnston is down to 13 after one juror was released on Monday morning.

Justice Darrell J. Stephenson told the remaining jurors that the missing juror was excused because of "personal circumstances."

Fourteen jurors were selected last week to hear the three-week trial. Under the Criminal Code of Canada, only 10 jurors are required to render a verdict.

Johnston, 24, is charged with manslaughter in the death of Mark Baker, 59.

The jury has heard that both men were at the same strip club on Oct. 26, 2019. So far, there is no evidence that the men had any interaction inside the bar.

But video surveillance played for the jury shows Baker interacting with Johnston and his group of friends outside the bar after closing time.

Garrett Johnston, 24, on the left, and Gordon McMillan, 23, are both charged with manslaughter in the death of Mark Baker, 59. (Roger Cosman/CBC)

Baker can be seen leaving the screen and heading north along Sydney Street, toward Union.

Johnston and his friends turn in that direction and soon follow. There was no sound with the video, but one of Johnston's friends can be seen gesturing in Baker's direction.

In his opening remarks, Crown prosecutor Jeremy Erickson said there is no dispute about what happened next. He told the jury that Johnston walked up to Baker, and before Baker said anything, Johnston punched him once in the face.

Baker fell straight backwards, striking his head on the sidewalk. He remained there until emergency responders transported him to hospital, where he died the next day.

In a police statement played for the jury, Jonston told the officer that his friend, Gordon McMillan, told him that he kicked Baker in the head while he was on the ground.

McMillan is also charged with manslaughter in Baker's death and will be tried separately. His trial is scheduled to begin April 20, 2022.