Court hears arguments on nursing home workers' right to strike

A Moncton Court of Queen's Bench justice will hear arguments Friday as to whether all nursing home workers should be allowed to strike.

About 4,100 unionized workers employed at the province's 46 not-for-profit nursing homes voted overwhelmingly in favour of a strike in early March.

But they were never able to exercise that right. Almost immediately after the union gave strike notice, the province went to court to obtain a stay. Despite several twists and turns since, that order has been maintained.

Friday's hearing is for a judicial review requested by the province to challenge a December labour board ruling that said every licensed practical nurse, resident attendant and support worker in a nursing home is allowed to walk off the job during a strike.

Years-long battle

In 2013, after the union and employer couldn't agree on which workers should be considered essential in a strike — a requirement of the province's newly introduced essential services legislation — it was up to the labour board to make a call.

The board ruled 90 per cent of licensed practical nurses and resident attendants were essential to the safety of nursing home residents, meaning in the event of a strike, they'd have to stay on the job.

The union was already challenging the constitutionality of the essential service legislation itself, and seeing such a "high" number of employees designated essential ended up playing in its favour.

Barred from striking, workers have been taking to the streets in what have become regular rallies to voice their discontent with the Progressive Conservative government. (CBC/Ed Hunter)

But it would take years for these arguments to be heard.

After a landmark Supreme Court case striking down an essential services law in Saskatchewan, the New Brunswick labour board, too, ended up siding with workers, deciding last December that the province's own essential services law was unconstitutional.

But there was still confusion about what that meant in the context of the current dispute. In early March, the board wrote an order clarifying nursing home employees were allowed to go on strike — all of them.

The battle over the workers' right to strike has seen many twists and turns. (CBC)

Faced with the possibility of all unionized workers walking off the job, leaving residents' care in the hands of managers and registered nurses alone, the province asked for a judicial review of the labour board decision.

It's these arguments that will be heard in court Friday. CUPE lawyers will argue all workers should be able to strike, according to their freedom of association rights under the charter, and lawyers for the province's attorney general will argue that would put residents' lives at risk.

They are expecting the judge to set another date for the decision on the matter, which could potentially put an end to the debate over the question of the workers' right to strike.