Relaxing bilingual rules for paramedics would violate charter, judge rules

A judge has ruled that Ambulance New Brunswick and the provincial government can't relax the bilingual hiring requirements for paramedics because doing that would violate the Official Languages Act and the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

The decision by Court of Queen's Bench Justice Denise LeBlanc quashes a 2018 ruling by labour arbitrator John McEvoy.

In that ruling, McEvoy said Ambulance New Brunswick's practice of not filling permanent, full-time positions with unilingual paramedics violated the union contract, because candidates with higher second-language abilities were preferred over unilingual candidates with more seniority.

McEvoy suggested the province forego hiring bilingual paramedics in areas of the province where there is less demand for second-language service. He suggested crews use a "language line" that would let a patient talk to a bilingual staffer over a radio system.

But in her decision, LeBlanc says previous legal precedents make clear that a radio or phone system does not meet the requirement for equal service in both languages.

She says that "regrettably," McEvoy's analysis "was made outside and with no consideration of the constitutional language regime particular to New Brunswick" or previous court decisions.

The Progressive Conservatives and the People's Alliance campaigned in 2018 on promises to address what they said were slow response times because many bilingual positions were not being filled. (CBC)

hat includes Section 20 (2) of the charter, which says any member of the public "has the right to communicate with, and to receive available services from," the provincial government.

The question of bilingual paramedics became a campaign issue in last year's provincial election.

The Progressive Conservatives and the People's Alliance campaigned on promises to address what they said were slow response times because many bilingual positions were not being filled.

After the PCs took power, Health Minister Ted Flemming said the government would adopt some of McEvoy's ideas, such as relaxing the bilingual requirement in some areas of the province.

But a month later the government abandoned that approach. Instead they said they would offer the unilingual paramedics permanent, full-time positions and assign them to "float teams" to fill gaps.

At the same time, the province and ANB said they would continue to try to meet the legal obligation for at least one bilingual paramedic on every two-person ambulance team.

