New judge may help Saint John family court backlog, says lawyer

Two judges have been appointed to the Court of Queen's Bench of New Brunswick family division this week.

Nathalie Godbout, a founding partner of Godbout Fawcett in Saint John, was appointed for Fredericton, replacing Justice Anne Wooder.

Krista Colford, a lawyer in the provincial Office of the Attorney General, was appointed to the family court in Saint John, replacing M.C. Bélanger-Richard, who has been transferred to another position.

Family lawyer Richard Northrup said he thinks the Saint John appointment may help clear the backlog of family cases that Saint John has been experiencing.

This is partly because the new chief justice of the Court of Queen's Bench, Tracey DeWare, hasn't moved judges out of Saint John until someone has been able to fill their slot, he said.

So there have been no unexpected vacancies.

"She's making sure people aren't leaving before someone else comes in, so that's helped," Northrup said.

There are now two Court of Queen's Bench family court judges in Saint John, but Northrup said soon there will likely be three.

Once three judges are in place, he said, how cases are handled will change.

The three judges will all take turns doing child guardianship cases, which Northrup said is the biggest challenge.

Child guardianship cases have to be heard immediately, which means other cases must be pushed to later dates.

"Try to tell a client that's been waiting for seven months to have their case heard that their case has been bumped for another seven months because of a child guardianship case."

He said the backlog has been unfair to the clients, judges and lawyers.

"There's a lot of stuff going on in the background with the chief justice, the court administrations, the clerks, the judges and the lawyers trying to find a way to speed this up."