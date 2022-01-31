Documentary celebrates Saint John woman's decades of anti-poverty work

Juanita Black moved to Crescent Valley in 1979, and a community garden behind her house is just one example of how she made the south-end neighbourhood a home for herself and others.

Black is the subject of a new documentary called 'Perseverance: The Juanita Black Story,' written and produced by Kate Wallace and filmed and edited by Jordan Mattie.

It tells the story of how Black, a person who lived in poverty and received income assistance, lifted herself out of that situation through community involvement and nearly five decades of giving back.

"Once you start doing a little bit of volunteering or going to a meeting and seeing people, they all come together," Black told Information Morning Saint John.

Black described the neighbourhood of Crescent Valley as being a little rough around the edges in the early days. She said she had no hot water and didn't have a fire escape.

"We didn't work together, we weren't there helping each other out," she said.

Black said she learned about community involvement at a young age from her mother, who would volunteer at events and take Black with her.

In 2008, she took a course called Power-Up, a class that taught women how to help themselves and others. From there, Black started volunteering for a community newsletter called Around the Block.

This led to her becoming the newsletter's coordinator, the first paid job that would transition her off income assistance.

Black was also one of the founding members of the Crescent Valley community garden, and for 12 years she sat as an original board member of the Economic and Social Inclusion Corporation to reduce poverty, which also had members like Derek Oland of Moosehead Breweries.

Juanita Black was one of the founding members of the Crescent Valley Community Garden. (Jordan Mattie/Submitted)

Black still lives in Crescent Valley, and she still loves being part of the community. She said last weekend she made French toast for everyone in her building.

"It shows people that I take pride in where I live."

Behind the scenes

Kate Wallace was first contacted about the documentary idea last summer.

An ad hoc committee made up of community activists and government representatives wanted to make a video celebrating Black's achievements. They already had an inventory of all her volunteer work, her letters to the editors, and her awards.

"I think it ran to something like seven or eight pages," Wallace told Information Morning Saint John.

Wallace and Mattie had an abundance of material to work with - Wallace said Black has a filing cabinet filled with every clipping, every letter, and every award and acknowledgement she's ever received.

Wallace said the filmmakers wanted to feature essential voices in the documentary.

For example, Kaitlyn LeBlanc, the 2021 recipient of the Juanita Black Bursary, which helps a student from the Crescent Valley neighbourhood pursue a post-secondary education. Brenda Murphy, the long-time Saint John community activist and current lieutenant-governor of New Brunswick, was also interviewed.

Once the documentary was released, Black said the comments and messages started flooding in, including from people she knew in high school, like her guidance counsellor Cheryl Robertson.

You don't always know what impact you have

After Robertson saw the documentary about Black, she wanted to call her.

Robertson had only seen Black a few times in the years since she was her guidance counsellor at Simonds High School in 1974.

"I remember quite a bit about Juanita back in those days, and that's why I wanted to call her, because I felt so proud of her and her achievements and her journey, which has been challenging," Robertson told CBC News.

Black was the student council president in her graduating year at Simonds, as well as the chief of the student police, and she frequently spent time in the guidance counsellor resource area.

In a yearbook from 1974 that Robertson dug out of her basement, an entry about Black gives her the nickname 'Moose' and says she wanted to work with children.

A 1974 Simonds high school yearbook entry about Juanita Black. (Cheryl Robertson)

During their conversation on the phone, Robertson, who left Simonds in 1982 to work at the New Brunswick Community College, said Black told her she was one of the people who helped her stay in high school.

"That was very nice to hear," she said. "You don't always know what impact you have."

"It's pretty special," she said. "That was my role, was to listen to the concerns of students and try to help them sort through their difficulties and encourage them and provide whatever support you could."

