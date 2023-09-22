Preliminary inquiries set for 2 Fredericton area murder cases

Preliminary inquiries have been scheduled for two separate murder cases involving three suspects.

Joshua McIsaac, Erica Blyth and Travis Snowsell appeared in Fredericton provincial court in person Friday, where preliminary inquiries were scheduled for next spring.

McIsaac and Blyth are accused of first-degree murder in the killing of Brandon Donelan, whose body was found in a woods near Chipman in April 2022 after he disappeared in January of that year.

Erica Blyth is accused of first-degree murder in the death of Brandon Donelan. (Aidan Cox/CBC)

McIsaac is also charged, along with Snowsell, of second-degree murder in the killing of Corey Markey, who died eight days after being shot on Fredericton's north side on Dec. 21, 2021.

A preliminary inquiry into Donelan's homicide will be held on April 5, 19 and 26, while a preliminary inquiry into Markey's killing will be held on May 17 and 24.

Travis Snowsell is accused of second-degree murder in the killing of Corey Markey. (Aidan Cox/CBC)

The federal Department of Justice says a preliminary inquiry is used in serious criminal cases to determine whether the evidence gathered by the Crown against an accused person is sufficient to proceed with a trial.

None of the three accused have entered pleas yet.