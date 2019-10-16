Man mentioned in same FBI release as Trevor Doyle strikes plea deal

The man arrested under the same circumstances, and mentioned in the same press release, as Trevor Doyle has been sentenced to five years in prison.

Joshua R. Landicho, 33, was charged with attempted sex trafficking of a minor a few days before Doyle, a former radio host in Fredericton, was arrested in Puerto Rico.

Doyle was charged with attempted sexual enticement of a minor after an FBI undercover operation this spring. Landicho was also arrested after a sting operation. He pleaded guilty this summer to travelling to Puerto Rico to obtain illicit sex from someone he believed to be a 14-year-old girl.

The FBI in San Juan shared information about Landicho and Doyle's arrests on April 3, but their cases are completely separate. Landicho was not named in any proceedings of Doyle's, and Doyle wasn't named in Landicho's.

There's no indication the two men knew each other.

Trevor Doyle is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Guaynabo, about 16 kilometres south of San Juan. (BOP.gov/submitted)

They were both facing charges under the same Title of the U.S. criminal code with a minimum sentence of 10 years, and maximum of life. However, Landicho took a plea deal and admitted to one count of travel with the intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct, according to court documents.

He was sentenced to five years in prison, then 15 years of supervised probation. He will also be on a sex offenders' list for life.

Court documents say Landicho is a United States citizen who travelled to Puerto Rico from San Francisco. He will be serving his sentence in an institution in Englewood, Colo., or Seagoville, Texas.

An FBI affidavit detailing the circumstances of Landicho's arrest says he used the anonymous app Whisper and text messaging to arrange for sex with a 14-year-old girl through her father.

Doyle trial pushed back

Doyle has pleaded not guilty.

Doyle's jury trial was originally scheduled for early October, but he filed an application through his public defender to push back the date. The previous deadline for change of plea was Sept. 30, but is now Jan. 6.

U.S. District Attorney's Office spokesperson Lymarie Llovet-Ayala previous said there are ongoing plea negotiations between her office and Doyle's attorney.

If the case does go to trial, she said, it could take two or three days.

Evidence compiled against Doyle comes from his black iPhone, screen shots from chats on the messaging app KIK and the anonymous posting app Whisper, surveillance video, surveillance photos and video from his interview.

He remains in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Guaynabo.

He was arrested on a beach in Isla Verde and stands accused of arranging for oral sex at a beach with an undercover FBI agent pretending to be a 13-year-old girl.

Doyle worked at Capital FM, a Fredericton radio station owned by Bell Media, but was suspended after his arrest and is no longer employed there.