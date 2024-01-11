Groovy threads: Psychedelic shirts by Saint John artist on display, 1st time in 50 years

Herzl Kashetsky walked into the Beaverbrook Art Gallery room filled with his late brother's original hand-painted clothing suspended on hangers and was overcome with tears.

It was the first time he'd seen his older brother's psychedelic 60s pop-art designs displayed in a gallery.

"I thought it was quite moving that they were hanging from the ceiling," he said.

"Having lost Joe tragically at an early age and seeing these floating spirits of him hanging from the ceiling — his shirts — I found it very emotional, very moving."

The shirts are a part of the exhibition Joseph Kashetsky: Painted T-Shirts and Sweatshirts 50 Years On… These works haven't been seen by the public since their first showing at the Beaverbrook in 1972.

Joseph died of a heart attack at the age of 33, just two years after that show.

WATCH | Herzl Kashetsky remembers his brother Joseph as quiet, humble: New exhibit showcases some of N.B.’s 60s pop-art history Duration 3:01 Artist Joseph Kashetsky painted a collection of psychedelic shirts in 1972 for an exhibition, just two years before his death at 33. For the first time in more than 50 years, some of those pieces are on display at the Beaverbrook Art Gallery.

"Just to be able to walk through them, it was like you could feel him in the room."

Herzl —a renowned artist himself — donated seven of the 26 shirts to the gallery last year.

He says that his brother's death during such a pivotal period in the province's art history led to his legacy falling through the cracks.

"Joe came just at the tail end of that period of art in Saint John. His career came to a quick end and he kind of got lost between the periods, that classic period of Saint John and the 40s, 50s, 60s and then the newer artists coming in," Herzl said.

"So I felt it was important to keep his work in the public realm."

Herzl said Joseph worked on these shirts while he was moving from his home in Saint John to Fredericton to open up an art gallery with his partner in 1970, and it was a stress-free way of creating art during a period of change in his life.

These bright patterns were very different from the typically darker-themed pen and ink drawings Joseph was known for.

"He wasn't doing his main work, his main drawing and painting that he would have done and didn't have the time for. So he was working on these T-shirts, which were much more low-keyed. It was a fun and less stressful kind of thing to do," Herzl said.

Independent curator Leanne Carroll says that Joseph Kashetsky's shirts were unique for their era, taking a popular 60s and 70s art form and making it wearable. (Nipun Tiwari/CBC)

Joseph knew the director of the Beaverbrook at the time and was offered a show if he created more shirts, Herzl said.

"1969 was the time of the Woodstock musical concert and that was the time of peace, love, flower power, psychedelics. So you can see the influence that Joe had from pop art and from the psychedelic craze with these T-shirts with the wild abstract designs" Herzl said.

Inspired by Warhol, Lichtenstein

Leanne Carroll, a Fredericton-based independent curator with a doctorate in art history, said the shirts were created at a time when graphic T-shirts had become really popular.

"This is a period where, you know, concert swag and communicating something about yourself through your T-shirt — I think that obviously we take it as commonplace today — but [it] really blossomed in the early 70s," Carroll said.

The exhibition is a commemoration of the original exhibit at the same gallery half a century ago. (Nipun Tiwari/CBC)

Joseph took the "celebrity images and hard-edge style" inspired by the work of well-known 60s artists Andy Warhol and Roy Lichtenstein and added a twist, she said.

"He's taking some of that celebrity imagery, hard-edge style, but applying it to T-shirts and sweatshirts as the medium, but still using his handmade approach."

Taking abstract art and putting it on wearable clothing would have been unique in that era — and not just in New Brunswick.

"The willingness to take a higher type of approach to what would normally be on a canvas or a painting and sold as a framed work — the willingness to transfer that to a T-shirt medium — I think that's all a very unique and interesting approach to take in New Brunswick in 1972."

Leanne Carroll says Joseph Kashetsky took the 'celebrity images and hard-edge style' inspired by Andy Warhol and Roy Lichtenstein and added a twist by putting them on clothing. (Nipun Tiwari/CBC)

A quiet humble 'hippie'

Surrounded by the shirts he kept for years and blown-up images of the 1972 exhibition, Herzl remembers Joseph being very much a product of the popular culture of the day.

"He was kind of a hippie. He listened to jazz music, he listened to folk music. I think he was the one that turned me on to, like, Bob Dylan, you know ... Peter, Paul and Mary."

Remembering his brother for his sense of humour, Herzl says some of his personal favorites were his brother's depictions of comedians like Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy. (Graham Thompson/CBC)

While the shirts have unique abstract shapes, patterns and colour variations, they all share one thing: a tiny, nearly invisible yellow signature, reminiscent of the person Herzl remembers his brother being.

"He was a very quiet person. He was very humble. Even his signatures on his [other] drawings and paintings were just very tiny signatures," Herzl said.

"He was interested in doing the work. He wasn't interested in promoting himself.

"I think he would have been very proud to have the work up and displayed in the Saint John room along with fellow artists, Jack Humphrey, Miller Brittain, Fred Ross. That would be quite an honour for him."

The exhibit runs until April 7.