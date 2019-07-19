Judge sends Saint John manslaughter case to trial

Family and friends of the accused broke down in tears in Saint John court on Friday when a judge read his decision to send a manslaughter case to trial.

Nineteen-year-old William Ronald Jordan is charged in the July 2018 death of 54-year-old Anthony Dwyer.

The two were involved in an altercation on July 13 on the Market Square boardwalk before Dwyer fell and struck his head, suffering critical injuries.

Dwyer, a retired naval veteran and a locally known musician, was placed on life support. He died three days later.

Dwyer, 54, was put on life support after striking his head during a July 2018 altercation on the Saint John boardwalk. He died three days later. (Facebook)

Jordan is also a musician and well known in the Saint John music scene.

A publication ban was placed on all the evidence by Judge Andrew LeMesurier on the first day of the preliminary hearing in May.

Jordan was released on bail during an earlier court appearance. Under the terms of his release he is required to live with his parents and abide by a curfew.

Given that the case is proceeding to trial, defence attorney James McConnell asked for a variation in the terms to allow Jordan to break his curfew if necessary for his employment. Both the Crown and the judge agreed.

Jordan elected to be tried by judge and jury. The trial date will be decided in early August.