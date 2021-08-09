Green layer of scum on Jones Lake in Moncton not toxic, city says

Much of the surface of Jones Lake in Moncton's west end is covered by a thick, green layer of scum.

The city has determined it's "horse hair" algae, also known as "cotton ball" algae.

Dan Hicks, the director of parks for the city, says it might not look good, but it isn't toxic to people or pets.

"It doesn't cause really human health issues in any great way, but there's certainly an abundance of it in Jones Lake right now," he said.

Algae growth like this is common in shallow bodies of water, like Jones Lake, when the sun heats the water quickly and storm water flows into it, Hicks said.

Dan Hicks, the director of parks for the City of Moncton, says this algae is not toxic to people or pets. (Shane Magee/CBC News )

"You do end up with things like nitrates and phosphates that end up in that water, and that feeds things like algae, which of course helps these algae populations grow."

The man-made lake is tested regularly for E. coli and fecal coliform, and for blue-green algae if a bloom is suspected. Hicks said there is no blue green algae at Jones Lake.

That means the lake is open for recreational activities, such as canoeing, but it might be challenging.

"Technically, if you could get your paddle through the water, through the algae, then you could technically paddle in it safely," Hicks said.

The algae layer is expected to decompose as the summer goes on, which Hicks says will likely cause a smell. (Kate Letterick/CBC News)

As the summer goes on, the algae will begin to decompose, which will likely create a smell, he said.

Unfortunately, Hicks said, there's no easy way to manage the algae growth.

"The biggest challenge with our waterways is the silting in over time, and the waterways becoming shallower and shallower as time goes on. And that's probably more the issue with Jones Lake at this time than anything really."

Meanwhile, the Irishtown Nature Park remains closed to recreational activities because of the presence of blue green algae. The park, which was closed July 9, might not reopen until at least September because it takes four to six weeks for the bacteria count to lower.

Jones Lake is tested regularly for E. coli and fecal coliform. (Kate Letterick/CBC News)

Hicks said long-term strategies to deal with the algae growth in bodies of water like Jones Lake and nearby Centennial Park need to be considered.

"Dredging would probably be the most effective means of dealing with some of those issues, but it's a rather large conversation to have and there's a lot of impacts that go along with that." he said.