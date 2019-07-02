Warm water, high nutrient levels may have caused Moncton fish deaths

The Department of Environment has determined a possible reason why dozens of fish died in a lake in the west end of Moncton last month.

Warm water and a high level of nutrients may have contributed to the deaths of the fish found washed up along the shore of Jones Lake, the department said.

The City of Moncton closed Jones Lake to recreational use as a precautionary measure after the dead fish were discovered.

The Environment Department has reviewed water-quality samples taken from the lake on June 17, spokesperson Anne Mooers said in an email.

"Nutrients, in particular nitrogen and phosphorus, were found to be high," she wrote. "This along with warm water temperatures that occurred prior to June 17 may have contributed to the fish kill at Jones Lake."

Residents were concerned about the dead fish and the smell. (Gabrielle Fahmy/CBC)

Simon Lamarre, a biology professor at the University of Moncton, said the dead fish appeared to be white sucker fish.

Lamarre didn't take part in the investigation but told CBC's Shift earlier that he believed a rapid increase in the lake's temperature led to the fish deaths.

"The spring was really cold this year and … the fish are just out of their reproduction period and they are stressed from this," he said. "And if you add an increase, a rapid increase in temperature it's a second stress, and I think the fish are dying from these two stresses."