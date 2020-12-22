Psychiatric assessment of man accused of killing Mindy Godin filed with Edmundston court

The results of the psychiatric assessment of a Grand Falls man accused in the stabbing death of a young mother of two just before Christmas were filed with the Edmundston provincial court on Wednesday.

But the information has not been made public. Instead, the case of Jonathan Beck Fontaine, 31, has been set over for a month to give him time to find a lawyer willing to act on a legal aid certificate.

Beck Fontaine is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Mindy Godin, 32.

She was stabbed in the neck in front of her two little boys at her Grand Falls home on Dec. 21. After the attack, Godin ran to a nearby convenience store but died before help arrived.

Beck Fontaine was found fit to stand trial after a five-day fitness assessment, but was sent last month to the Restigouche Hospital Centre for a 30-day assessment to determine whether he was of a sound mind when the attack occurred and whether he was criminally responsible at the time of the offence.

Mindy Godin, a mother of two boys, died after being stabbed the morning of Dec. 21. (Mindy Godin's Facebook page)

He made a brief appearance in court Wednesday morning via video conference, when the psychiatrist's report was filed with the court.

Beck Fontaine is scheduled to return to court on March 10 at 11 a.m.

He was previously ordered to have no contact with five people, including Stacy Godin, Mindy Godin's sister.

Following Godin's death, numerous people made pleas on Facebook to "put and end to domestic violence."

Grand Falls police have not confirmed Godin's death was a case of domestic violence.