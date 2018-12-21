Once his three kids are asleep, Jon Holt of Fredericton isn't lounging on the couch watching the game or the latest Netflix hit.

The full-time stay-at-home dad brews a pot of tea and goes to work sculpting tiny clay figures of his friends, family — and celebrities.

"I start usually 8-8:30 at night and go until my eyes feel like they're going to fall out of their head," Holt said. "When I'm in the moment doing it I don't really care what time it is. It's only the next morning when I wake up that it matters what time I stopped at."

Started with family

Holt said he's always enjoyed making art, but this particular venture started when he made a box of clay models of his family.

"It was a Christmas present for my wife, who used to travel quite a bit for work."

Jon Holt doesn't just buy his Christmas presents, he makes a lot of them too. His tiny clay people started out as an evening hobby. Since then, it's turned into a tiny business. 2:05

Holt said his wife, Susan, would leave the model of herself at home and take the sculptures of him and their kids when she travelled.

"She would send pictures of [the clay sculptures] in her hotel room wherever she was on the road," Holt said.

"We keep these ones close to our hearts because this is where it all started."

In addition to sculpting his family, Holt has also sculpted some of his favourite childhood personalities like Mr. Dressup, Mr. Rogers and the Friendly Giant.

Jon Holt stays up late into the evening to sculpt clay figures of his friends, family and local celebrities. (Ed Hunter/CBC)

"They used to sit here on the counter and I used to tell the kids about pretending I wasn't feeling well so I could stay home and watch Mr. Dressup when I was little and things like that that you're not supposed to tell your children."

Long process

Holt said it takes "hours and hours" to make one of the sculptures.

"I try to make them look as much like the actual person. I used to just make a round kind of ball for a head but now I just squish it with my fingers and make it look like the shape of someone's head."

In addition to making sculptures of his family, Jon Holt also sculpts celebrities like Chris Hadfield. (Ed Hunter/CBC)

He said the model he made of Susan was one of the most difficult.

"They're all hard because you want them to look like somebody and you don't want to upset anyone," he said. "You don't want them to think, 'Oh that doesn't look like me.'"

In order to make his clay people recognizable, Holt said he tries to find some key detail that's central to the person's identity.

"I wear a lot of Volkswagen van T-shirts. We have a Volkswagen van and everybody knows that I love them, so all I had to do was add a Volkswagen van T-shirt and it looks like me."

Jon Holt uses a palette knife to sculpt a mouth on his clay figures. (Ed Hunter/CBC)

What started as a labour of love is now a burgeoning business venture. Holt was recently hired to make the clay creations and hide them around the Fredericton Boyce Farmers Market market in January and February 2019.

He said he's happy to continue sculpting tiny people.

'I don't really have any interest in making giant sculptures or giant paintings or giant anything really. I like making little tiny things."