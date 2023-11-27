Professor fired after investigation into alleged sexual harassment sues N.B. university

A renowned Christian theologian at the centre of sexual harassment allegations from former students is suing the university he recently worked at, claiming it damaged his reputation by publishing the findings of a "flawed" investigation into him.

John Stackhouse Jr. is also claiming Crandall University wrongfully fired him last November.

His termination was announced along with the findings of a third-party investigator, who concluded that a professor's behaviour around students constituted sexual harassment and bordered on abuse of authority.

"The conduct of Crandall University was intended to cause harm to Dr. Stackhouse," according to his statement of claim, filed in Moncton Court of King's Bench on Dec. 8.

"As a result of Crandall University's behaviour, Dr. Stackhouse has experienced mental suffering and has been subjected to ridicule, hatred and contempt."

Crandall University says it plans to file a statement of defence in response to Stackhouse's lawsuit by early next week at the latest. (CBC)

The claims contained in his lawsuit have not been tested in court.

CBC News has attempted to contact Stackhouse for an interview about his claim but did not receive a response.

Crandall University has filed notice that it intends to defend against the claim, but had not filed a statement of defence as of Tuesday.

CBC News asked Crandall if it would provide an interview to respond to Stackhouse's claims.

Crandall spokesperson Darrell Nevers replied in an email that said the university will be filing a statement of defence by early next week at the latest.

"We stand by our decisions and look forward to this matter being dealt with through the judicial processes," he said.

Online allegations led to investigation

Stackhouse, a prominent evangelical academic and author, joined Crandall University in Moncton as a professor of religious studies in 2015, following a 17-year tenure at Regent College in Vancouver.

Last March, an Instagram profile called "dobettercrandall" appeared, and posted a number of accounts of what it alleged were incidents of harassment, many associated with one professor in particular.

On Instagram, a former student shared what she says happened in Stackhouse's classes. (dobettercrandall/Instagram)

In April, Crandall's board voted in favour of hiring an investigator and turned to labour lawyer Joel Michaud to conduct the investigation.

On Nov. 22, 2023, Crandall issued a statement online, announcing it fired Stackhouse as a result of Michaud's investigation.

A CBC News investigation also heard from former students of Stackhouse, who said they were made to feel uncomfortable by comments he made about the physical appearance of female students.

It also found that prior to his departure from Regent College, he was subject to an investigation looking into multiple allegations of inappropriate behaviour.

Termination letter lacks detail, says claim

According to Stackhouse's claim, his alleged cause for dismissal as set out in the letter of termination, was for having engaged in behaviour that constitutes sexual harassment of a female member of Crandall University.

The claim says the letter was deficient, because it did not specify the behaviour that constituted sexual harassment, the date when the behaviour is alleged to have occurred, or the identity of the complainant.

Stackhouse, in his claim, states he did not engage in any behaviour that constitutes just-cause termination, and prior to his termination, had never been subject to any disciplinary action or been warned his employment was in jeopardy.

"Crandall University's conduct in terminating Dr. Stackhouse's employment constitutes a breach of the terms of employment and amounts to wrongful dismissal and has caused Dr. Stackhouse to suffer damages and losses," the claim says.

The lawsuit also takes aim at the way Crandall University went about firing Stackhouse last fall.

Claim alleges bad faith

The claim says that immediately following Stackhouse's termination, Crandall publicly shared on its website and on social media that he'd been fired after the investigation was finished, along with a summary of the investigator's findings.

The claim says the university's statement and the publication of the investigator's findings led to numerous media outlets publishing stories about Stackhouse, the termination of his employment and his alleged conduct.

"The post-termination conduct of Crandall University has significantly damaged the reputation of Dr. Stackhouse and has hindered his ability to find new employment as a professor," the claim says.

"It has also significantly impacted his ability to continue his work as a scholar, author, speaker and consultant."

The claim alleges that the investigation process involving Michaud, was "fundamentally flawed," noting it happened outside Crandall University's established policy on dealing with harassment.

"Crandall's failure to adhere to the complaint and investigation process set out in the policy resulted in a breach of the duty of procedural fairness owed to Dr. Stackhouse."

According to Stackhouse's claim, prior to his firing, he was receiving from Crandall an annual salary of $126,860, professional development funds of $3,500, health and dental benefit contributions of $4,136, insurance benefit contributions of $1,248 and pension plan contributions of $7,612.

Stackhouse is seeking relief related to the loss of salary for the reasonable notice period, loss of his various employment benefits, aggravated damages, punitive damages.