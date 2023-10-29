Search continues for missing 75-year-old man in Henderson Lake area

Saint John police have resumed their search for a missing 75-year-old man. John Smith was last seen Friday morning on the southwest side of Henderson Lake, about 20 kilometres outside Saint John.

John Smith was last seen Friday morning on trail cam footage. (Saint John Police Force)

Smith was reported missing Friday night when he didn't return from a trip to his hunting camp at the lake. Police believe he was hunting alone when he disappeared.

The force's major crime unit is leading the investigation, which started Saturday and went until dusk, according to Sgt. Sylvia Summerville.

Police were using drones and dogs to aid in the search, along with members of Smith's family who are familiar with the area.

Police do not believe the disappearance is suspicious.

Smith has white hair and a beard. He is five feet nine inches tall and weighs 220 pounds.

He was last seen on a trail camera on Friday morning wearing an orange vest, orange ball cap, a green fleece and camouflage pants.

Anyone with information about Smith's whereabouts are asked to contact the Saint John Police Force or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.