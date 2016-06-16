'I let Kate down': Fredericton councillor says all-male committee must be scrapped

A Fredericton councillor says the all-male land development committee that has come under scrutiny should be scrapped and the selection process should be restarted.

Coun. John MacDermid said the application process should begin again, but he is also calling for other changes at city hall.

"If we need to delay this by three months, to go back to the drawing board and do this properly, then let's do that," MacDermid said on Information Morning Fredericton.

Coun. Kate Rogers called out city staff at a council meeting earlier this month for proposing the five men to the committee that would look into possible development at the New Brunswick Exhibition grounds in Fredericton.

Council ended up voting down the proposal after Rogers, the only female councillor, said there were several qualified female candidates who could have been nominated. City council eventually approved the list of five male-nominees at this week's council meeting.

MacDermid said he was disappointed in the unchanged list.

He said council made a mistake when the proposal was initially sent back to staff because he doesn't feel councillors were clear in what they wanted.

"We didn't give a really clear direction to staff to say, 'Look, do something about this,'" he said.

Out of the 19 applicants, he said four were women.

The councillor said more must be done to encourage diversity in municipal governance.

I let Kate down. I let residents down. Despite the fact I've known about these issues. - Coun. John MacDermid

"We need a lens for gender. We need a lens for socio-economic. We need a lens for all these different groups," MacDermid said.

"And hopefully at some point we can get them all on and see a clear picture and see a way forward."

At Monday's city council meeting, two city councillors voted against the proposal, while seven were for it.

MacDermid, who was on holidays at the time, said he would have voted against the proposal if he had been at the meeting.

Failing to speak up

During his time on council, MacDermid said he's noticed "harmful" language and dismissive gestures toward Rogers, particularly during her role as deputy mayor for two years.

Coun. Kate Rogers called out city staff at a council meeting earlier this month for proposing the five men to the committee that would look into possible development at the New Brunswick Exhibition grounds. (Maria Jose Burgos/CBC)

MacDermid, who has spoken with Rogers about this issue, admits there are things he doesn't see on council and there are times he doesn't speak up.

"In terms of that lack of reaction … it's a paralysis. What do I do? How do I react to this? If I agree, how do I agree with it? If I disagree, how do I disagree with it? It's a real challenge," he said.

As a result, MacDermid said he would like to see sensitivity training so councillors and staff know what to do when they encounter a lack of respect for women in city hall. He said the training would allow situations to be dealt with in a respectful and professional manner.

Councillor John MacDermid says the city needs to do a better job with diversity on council and committees. He says he does see some of what councillor Kate Rogers is concerned about. 19:13

"We use language and we behave in particular manners that are functions of the society that we work in," he said.

While MacDermid said he spoke up for Rogers on July 8, when she initially protested the all-male committee, he said there were many meetings he hadn't.

"I let Kate down. I let residents down. Despite the fact I've known about these issues," he said.

Making changes

After Rogers spoke out about her treatment on council, she received received a lot of positive feedback from the public, including Fredericton's former police chief Leanne Fitch. Fitch said she had seen and experienced misogyny at city hall.

MacDermid has a lot of respect for Fitch and said her remarks should be taken seriously.

"I think it's fair to say Fredericton likely, is no different than any other organization," he said.

"This is not just something that is unique to the City of Fredericton. It's an institutional culture. It's a social culture."

He said the only way to fix the issue of misogyny in the workplace is for people to change the way they act. MacDermid said he's hopeful he, too, can do the same and stand up for Rogers when he feels she's not being heard.

"That's where the change is going to come. It's got to be a personal change," he said.