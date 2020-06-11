Saint John's beloved Hooper statues vandalized

John Hooper's Timepiece, an iconic work of public art in Saint John, was vandalized this week, prompting the family of the late artist to renew calls to bring the work inside so it could be preserved.

The faces of two of the renowned sculptor's classic wooden figures fixed outside the doors of Market Square were damaged. His wife and daughter inspected the scene Thursday.

"It's upsetting to see it, but it does happen," said Tandi Hooper-Clark, his daughter, adding it's probably the worst case of vandalism since the piece was erected in 1984.

Hooper-Clark said it would have taken a heavy object to smash off the wooden noses. She and her mother, Kathy Hooper, said the faces can be restored by attaching and carving some wood.

From left, Tandi Hooper-Clark, John Hooper's daugther, and his wife, Kathy Hooper, discuss the damaged wooden figures outside Market Square in Saint John. (Graham Thompson/CBC)

The pair, however, seemed more concerned about the piece showing its age after more than 35 years in the elements near the Saint John waterfront. Kathy Hooper said it's time to bring her husband's work indoors.

"This weather is just too much for them. It's just not going to work from now on, really," she said, pointing at cracks in the piece.

This iconic Saint John public art piece was vandalized this week, and prompted the family of the late artist to renew calls to bring the work inside so it could be preserved. 0:55

In July 2018, the pair told CBC News they found rot inside many of the pieces on display.

The wooden figures were never meant to keep forever, but she said shielding them from harsh weather — and vandals — could help preserve them for longer.

A representative of the Hardman Group, which owns Market Square, was not immediately available for comment Thursday afternoon.

The act of vandalism was widely condemned on social media. A Facebook posting from Hooper's granddaughter, Sarah Hooper, described the incident as "thoughtless, disrespectful and hateful."

Saint John police said the damage was reported by city hall staff Thursday morning. Officers are investigating and asking anyone with information about the incident to contact 506-648-3333.

John Hooper's recognizable carvings of everyday people both inside and outside Market Square and at the base of King Street are synonymous with the Port City, often featured on postcards, promotional material and even in the opening theme of CBC New Brunswick's evening television program.

The famous work, Timepiece, is located outside the doors of Market Square in uptown Saint John. (Graham Thompson/CBC)

"It's kind of the beacon for uptown," Hooper-Clark said of Timepiece. "Everyone knows this piece. It's been photographed thousands and thousands of times."

John Hooper, who was also an art teacher, died in 2006. He was posthumously honoured in 2014 with a lifetime achievement award from the city — one of many accolades he received for his art, which also includes being made an Officer of the Order of Canada in 2000.