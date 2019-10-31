Man sentenced to 31 months for hit and run that killed Saint John motorcycle instructor

John Ford has been sentenced to 2½ years in prison for a hit and run that left a Saint John motorcycle instructor dead.

Ford pleaded guilty earlier to misleading police and to leaving the site of a collision that caused the death of Scott Robertson, 54, on July 9, 2018, on Loch Lomond Road.

Ford, 47, was sentenced Thursday to 28 months, less time served since Feb. 1, for leaving the scene of the crash, and to three months for misleading police. The sentences are to be served consecutively.

He will have to give a sample of his DNA and will be prohibited from driving for five years after he's out of custody.

The Crown and defence agreed on most facts of the case, but one disagreement delayed the sentencing: which lane Ford was travelling in when he collided with Robertson's Kawasaki motorcycle.

The Crown tried to establish carelessness by saying Ford was driving in the wrong lane as a shortcut, leading to the accident.

The Crown asked that Ford be sentenced to four years in prison minus time served. The defence asked for 12 months to two years.

Judge Marco Cloutier said the Crown didn't prove its theory beyond a reasonable doubt, so careless driving was not considered an aggravating factor.

"I am not persuaded that an accused's manner of driving immediately prior to an accident can be considered an aggravating factor," he said.

"This is not an easy decision to render as evidenced by the diversity of opinions" in previous court decisions, Cloutier said.

The aggravating factor considered in this sentence, Cloutier said, was Ford's criminal record, which comprised more than 70 entries from 1992 to 2013. It included one prior conviction in 2013 of failure to stop at the scene of an accident and two convictions of public mischief by making false statements.

Mitigating factors included Ford's guilty plea and his show of remorse, Cloutier said.

Scott Robertson taught a motorcycle safety course in Saint John. He died July 9, 2018, after a hit and run. (Submitted by Kaela Robertson)

According to an agreed statement of facts, Ford said he was delivering newspapers at around 4:30 a.m. He collided with Robertson and did not attempt to look at what he hit. He did not call 911, and he ran from the scene because he has a criminal record.

Witnesses saw Ford leave the scene on foot, the court heard.

He then came back to the scene in a different car with a woman, Anne-Marie Savoy, who told police she was at the wheel when Robertson was killed. Later, Ford admitted that was a lie.

Robertson's family and friends filled two pews in the Saint John courthouse Thursday. His wife held a framed photograph of him.

Crash expert Sgt. Evan Scott of the Kennebecasis Regional Police Force had testified the damage to the front of John Ford's vehicle, and Scott Robertson's motorcycle, meant the collision was head-on. (CBC)

On Sept. 9, Robertson's wife, daughter, sister and sister-in-law read their prepared victim impact statements through tears. They described Robertson as a stand-up person and said he was a motorcycle driving instructor who believed in safety above everything else.

"Every single waking second of every single day I think of my dad," Kaela Robertson, 24, previously told the court.

"It's mentally draining … I'd describe it as half of my brain constantly focused on losing my dad. This takes away from every day-to-day task that I have to continue to do."

Cloutier said victim impact statements played an important role in the sentencing, but he couldn't take into account some of Kaela Robertson's statements because Ford was not charged with the death. Instead, he pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of an accident and misleading police.

But Cloutier stressed that he heard what the Robertson family had to say, and "I understand the traumatizing effects of Mr. Ford's actions."

"He left Mr. Robertson's mortal remains unattended ... exhibiting a grave failure to comport with standards of humanity and decency."

Before delivering the sentence, Cloutier asked Ford if he had anything to say. Reading from a prepared letter, Ford apologized to the family.

"Not a day goes by that this tragedy doesn't haunt me," he said. "From the bottom of my heart I'm truly sorry for what my actions have caused."

He said he's asking for forgiveness, but understands if the family can't give that to him.