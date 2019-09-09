Collision reconstruction expert places fatal hit-and-run offender in wrong lane

A collision reconstruction expert testified Thursday that it was impossible for John Ford to have been travelling in the correct lane when he struck Scott Robertson on a Saint John road last year.

Ford appeared in the prisoner's box for the second day of his sentencing hearing. He previously pleaded guilty to misleading police and leaving the site of a collision causing the death of Robertson, 54, in the early hours of July 9, 2018, on Loch Lomond Road.

The Crown and defence have agreed on most facts of the case, but one disagreement is delaying the sentencing: Which lane Ford was travelling in when he collided with Robertson's Kawasaki.

The Crown wants to prove he was driving in the wrong lane, which would constitute an aggravating factor the judge can take into consideration.

To support its case, the Crown brought in Sgt. Evan Scott of the Kennebecasis Regional Police Force, who was deemed an expert in collision reconstruction by the court.

Joanne Robertson said her husband died right before they were meant to celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary. (Fundy Funeral Home)

"It's not possible" that Ford was in the correct lane when the collision happened, Scott testified, because the damage to Ford's car was concentrated in the front.

There was a head-on collision, Scott said, meaning Ford was driving toward oncoming traffic.

But Scott said multiple times that there is no way for him to know how long Ford was driving in the wrong lane. He said he believes Ford was in the westbound lane for at least two or three seconds, but he can't say beyond that.

The defence previously argued Ford was travelling in the correct lane and was making a left-hand turn into a parking lot when he collided with the motorcycle.

If Ford had been travelling in the correct lane when he turned left, the damage would have been on the passenger side, Scott said.

Scott pointed at photos showing the destroyed front bumper of a beige Ford Focus that Ford was driving that morning to deliver newspapers.

He also pointed to indents in the asphalt that show the collision itself took place in the westbound lane. Ford should have been on the eastbound lane.

No speed involved

According to the car's computer analytics, recorded a few seconds before the collision, the wheel was turned around 30 degrees to the left, clearly indicating the car was beginning to make a left-hand turn, Scott said. It was also going around 22 kilometres an hour about five seconds before the collision.

"It was not travelling at a great speed," Scott said of Ford's vehicle. "It was a slow manoeuvre to the left."

Robertson taught a motorcycle safety course in Saint John. He died on July 9, 2018, after a hit and run. (Fundy Funeral Home)

Scott said the damage to the front of the vehicle, and the indents on the asphalt in the westbound lane, have no explanation other than Ford was in the wrong lane.

The defence will be able to cross-examine Scott on Friday, when the sentencing hearing resumes in provincial court before Judge Marco Cloutier.

Agreed facts, victim statements

In an agreed statement of facts, Ford said he was delivering newspapers at around 4:30 a.m. He collided with Robertson and did not attempt to look at what he hit. He did not call 911, and he ran from the scene because he has a criminal record.

Witnesses saw Ford leave the scene on foot, the court heard.

He then came back to the scene in a different car with a woman, Anne-Marie Savoy, who told police she was at the wheel when Robertson was killed. Later, Ford admitted that was a lie.

On Sept. 9, Robertson's wife, daughter, sister and sister-in-law read their prepared victim impact statements through tears. They described Robertson as a stand-up person, and said he was a motorcycle driving instructor who believed in safety above everything else.

"Words can't even describe how incredible my dad truly was," said Kaela Robertson, 24.

"My relationship with him is gone. I will never see him smile or hear him say 'I'm so proud of you,' again."